Arctic Monkey release behind-the-scenes footage of new track

This just in: Arctic Monkeys are pro-child labour!

Arctic Monkeys have unveiled the creation of their first new song in four years through the eyes of children.

The behind-the-scenes footage for ‘Opening Night,’ recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, was filmed entirely by young filmmakers.

This unique approach is the vision of Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer for the star-studded charity album ‘Help(2),’ benefiting War Child. The project’s ethos, “by children, for children,” aims to reframe the world through their perspective, supporting kids affected by conflict globally.

The track itself, a layered and brooding piece, arrives enveloped in fan speculation about its origins and the band’s future.

Yet, its release solidifies a continued philanthropic legacy for the Sheffield group, who have previously raised significant funds for War Child.

Now, we can safely add ‘pro-child labour’ to our list of things you didn’t know about Alex turner.