Are Greta Van Fleet teasing their breakup?

After two years of no music, is this the end?

Greta Van Fleet has shared a cryptic post to their Instagram, and the fans are confused, stressed, excited and scared, all at the same time.

The point is, we don’t know what it means – yet.

Either we are so back, or… we are never returning.

It could be a teaser for new music, or their breakup, or neither of those things.

“Thanks for the wild ride. Love, Josh, Jake, Sam & Daniel,” the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greta Van Fleet (@gretavanfleet)

This is all so shocking as it comes following two years of no music, no live shows, nothing.

They haven’t even posted on social media since last July, to celebrate the two year anniversary of their last album, Starcatcher.

So, whilst many are expecting the very worst, some also think this is just a really great way to get people watching before they make their long-awaited return.