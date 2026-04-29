Ariana Grande announces new album, Petal 

Ariana Grande’s first album since Eternal Sunshine in 2024 is arriving July 31st.

Petal, releasing via Republic records, is executive produced and co-written by Grande and Ilya.

Ilya is a producer who worked on Eternal Sunshine, and is credited on an extensive list of hits from Grande, among others.

Of course, Grande’s fans love her on-screen success as of late in the Wicked franchise, and are surely looking forward to the upcoming Focker In-Law.

But really, her fan base is built around her hit pop albums, and they are glad to see her return to music.

The album, is described by Grande in a press release as “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

The album will also be dropping right in the middle of the singer’s tour.

It’s her first live run since 2019, which is starting this June in North America, before heading off for a London residency.

Presave Petal here.