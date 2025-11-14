Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from Fan Attack at ‘Wicked’ Premiere

Erivo springs into action faster than security, shielding her co-star during a chaotic red carpet moment.

At the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good on 13th November 2025, a startling event unfolded when Ariana Grande was unexpectedly grabbed by an over-zealous fan.

According to multiple reports, the man, later identified as Johnson Wen (also known as “Pyjama Man”) charged past barricades and wrapped his arms around Grande while she walked the event.

What stands out is how quickly Cynthia Erivo intervened. As security scrambled, Erivo stepped between Grande and the intruder, shouting and pushing him away while checking to make sure her co-star was okay.

In essence, Erivo acted faster than the official guards and assumed a protective role in a split-second moment.

The incident notably brought heightened attention to the pressures of public appearances and the vulnerability high profile stars face.

Grande has been open about dealing with anxiety and PTSD in the aftermath of the tragic 2017 Manchester Arena attack, and this unexpected breach seemingly triggered visible distress.

In the aftermath, many fans took to social media to laud Erivo’s quick thinking and steadfast presence.

The incident also raised questions about event security protocols, how a known “stage-invader” managed to cross barriers and reach a star, and what might change going forward.