A$AP Rocky reveals ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ album art

The Harlem rapper drops a vivid album rollout with help from Tim Burton.

A$AP Rocky has officially pulled back the curtain on his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb, sharing the project’s striking cover art and hinting at something much bigger than just a record.

Posted without warning, the artwork immediately caught attention, with Rocky crediting legendary director Tim Burton as the creative force behind its eerie, stylised design.

Burton’s unmistakable visuals, gothic, brings a chic edge to the album’s presentation, aligning with Rocky’s long-standing interest in fashion, film, and world-building.

In his caption, the rapper suggested the album is part of a larger “movie,” widely interpreted as a full visual rollout tied to the project’s release.

Hyping up the album Asap states, “SORRY 4 THE WAIT DON’T BE DUMB FINALLY HERE! THANKS TIM BURTON FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE! COMING SOON”

The post quickly drew reactions from fans and peers alike, but one comment stood out.

Rihanna showed her support in the comments, celebrating the moment with an enthusiastic message of pride and encouragement. Her response only added fuel to the excitement surrounding the release.

With Don’t Be Dumb finally taking shape, Rocky’s latest reveal signals a bold, immersive era, one that blends music, film, and art into a single statement.