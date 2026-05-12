Astral People launch new twin-city festival Move My Way with Ezra Collective and Freddie Gibbs

The new two-city event lands in Sydney and Melbourne this October

Astral People have announced a brand new festival, Move My Way, set to run across Sydney and Melbourne this October.

The two-day, two-city event will take over Carriageworks in Eora/Sydney on October 3 before heading to PICA in Naarm/Melbourne on October 4, with a lineup that cuts across jazz, hip hop, R&B and club music.

Ezra Collective, Freddie Gibbs, Kokoroko and Sampa the Great lead the inaugural bill — a mix that reflects the festival’s cross-genre focus from the jump.

Elsewhere on the lineup are Qendresa, GENA (Liv.e & Karriem Riggins), Jamz Supernova, Takuya Nakamura and Tash LC, alongside local artists including xmunashe and Miles Nautu. The programming spans both live sets and DJ performances across the day.

Local crews will also play a key role, with Planet Trip hosting a takeover in Sydney and Northside Records curating a space in Melbourne, each bringing in their own roster of selectors.

According to Astral People, Move My Way is built around community and connection, aiming to bring together international acts and local scenes within the same space.

Presale kicks off at 12pm AEST on May 19, with general tickets on sale from May 20.