Athena Lim reunites with an old friend on folk-pop gem ‘Hello Francis’

UK-based musician Athena Lim delivers a love letter to friendships as a source of optimism and wisdom with her EP title track ‘Hello Francis’.

Athena Lim has delivered a folk-pop medley with ‘Hello Francis’, the title track lifted from her most recent EP dropping in June.

Driven by plucky and melancholic guitar strings, the stirring track sees the UK-based, Canadian musician reunite with a friend who delivers bittersweet truths, while drawing influence from Fleetwood Mac and Dolly Parton.

Perhaps the major drawcard of ‘Hello Francis’ is its enchanting guitars, delivered with a folksy casualness as if Lim is reciting her musical tale by a campfire.

This acoustic feel provides a warmth that clings to every moment of the track, and rightfully forefronts Lim’s vocal performance.

While there’s initially a beautiful simplicity to the sound — with its coaxing chords and sparse instrumentation — ‘Hello Francis’ later finds new textures with a few key flourishes.

From the sporadic thud of percussion to the tinkle of tambourines, Lim enriches the track with folk instruments that deliver the equivalent of a balmy summer afternoon.

Elsewhere, she adds layered vocal harmonies so airy they might just touch the skies, before delivering a punchier, more anthemic chorus that might feel at home on a pop album.

This fusion feels like Lim’s sweet spot, especially as the song culminates in a late-song tempo change that brings yet another fresh energy to the track.

Here, the pulsating rhythms and more propulsive percussion takes us even deeper into folk territory, with euphoric fiddles and shouting vocal ad libs lifted as if from a bustling hoedown.

Lim is able to toe the line of this energy shift through the sheer power of her vocals, which at once recall Parton’s most memorable tracks and brim with a tangible vulnerability.

She sings of a “kind soul” for whom the sun “is always somehow shining,” delivering a sweet love letter to friendship as a source of wisdom and optimism.

“I have to ask is there hope,” Lim questions with an infectious country-fleck twang, “My God there’s always hope.”

‘Hello Francis’ is a worthy entryway into Lim’s broader EP, a four-song collection that showcases her versatility with traces of blues, pop, jazz, reggae and classical music.

Get a taste of Lim’s greatness with her track ‘Hello Francis’ below.