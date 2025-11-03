Among The Restless define their New Sound with ‘Play Pretend’

A sparkling anthem about beautiful hopelessness from Melbourne’s evolving six-piece.

Since bursting onto the Australian music scene in 2019, Among The Restless have built a reputation as an energetic and captivating six-piece, known for their dynamic fusion of alternative rock and infectious pop sensibilities.

They have consistently proven themselves as a formidable live act, sharing stages with heavyweights like The Rubens and British India.

Now, after a year of dedicated recording and a significant lineup change, the band returns not just with a new single, but with a reimagined identity.

ATR remains proudly undefined, a principle that forms the very core of their latest offering, the sparkling and poignant ‘Play Pretend.’

‘Play Pretend’ is a masterful step into new territory for the band. It serves as a perfect embodiment of their self-described “wall of sound,” but here, it’s polished to a brilliant, crystal-clear sheen.

The track is an upbeat spring anthem, built on a foundation of shimmering guitars and a driving rhythm section that feels both fresh and comfortably familiar.

This vibrant instrumentation provides a compelling contrast to the song’s deeper, more introspective theme.

As band member Lachie Dunn describes it, the track is “hopeless… In the most beautiful way.” This sentiment perfectly captures the essence of ‘Play Pretend.’

The lyrics delve into the universal, modern experience of constructing a facade to navigate the complexities of young adulthood.

It’s a song about the smile you force when you’re struggling, the assurance you project when you’re filled with doubt.

This thoughtful, relatable songwriting is delivered with a vocal sincerity that cuts through the track’s buoyant production, creating a powerful and resonant emotional hook.

With ‘Play Pretend,’ Among The Restless have announced their evolution.

They have taken the inevitable changes within their ranks and channelled them into their most compelling and beautifully crafted work to date.

It’s a track that promises to captivate on record and undoubtedly explode with energy during their upcoming launch show at Melbourne’s The Curtin Hotel.

For anyone seeking intelligent, sparkling alternative indie-pop, Among The Restless have you definitively covered.