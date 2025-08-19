“It’s Always There”: Aubrey Plaza’s unflinching look at loss

In a moment of profound vulnerability, a star defines grief for a generation; and how friendship keeps her afloat.

In a raw and moving appearance on Amy Poehler’s podcast, actress Aubrey Plaza shared her profound grief following the death of her husband, director Jeff Baena, who passed in January.

Plaza described navigating a “daily struggle,” using a striking metaphor from the film The Gorge to articulate her pain.

She likened her grief to a monstrous chasm that is always present, a “giant ocean of awfulness” she can either face, flee, or succumb to.

Despite the constant burden, Plaza credited her resilience to her support system, especially her close-knit coven of friends from an old improv group, “Bombardo,” whose laughter provides a critical lifeline.

The interview offered a rare, vulnerable glimpse into the non-linear journey of loss, highlighting how friendship and dark humour can serve as anchors in the deepest sorrow.