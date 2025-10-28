Audio-Technica brings Zen to sound with limited-edition ATH-M50x ENSO headphones

Audio-Technica is giving its cult-favourite M50x headphones a meditative makeover

The Audio -Technica has just announced the ATH-M50x ENSO a limited-edition, all-black model inspired by the Enso circle, a symbol of balance and infinity in Zen art.

Only 400 units are hitting Australian shelves, available exclusively at JB Hi-Fi from November 3 for $349.

For the first time ever, Audio-Technica has added custom engraving to the M50x series, with intricate patterns etched across the earcups and headband that mimic both sound waves and the brushstrokes of traditional Japanese ink paintings.

The design marks a return to the sleek black finish of the original M50x, after years of colourful limited runs.

While the look’s been given a serene new spin, the sound remains untouched – still powered by the same 45mm large-aperture drivers, plush isolation pads and deep, precise bass response that made the M50x a studio and DJ staple.

The cups swivel 90° for one-ear monitoring and fold flat for portability, making them as practical as they are pretty.

Each ENSO pair comes laser-etched with a unique serial number – one of just 5,000 worldwide.

And in a fun twist of fate, 500 lucky buyers will find a golden ticket-style postcard tucked inside their box, redeemable for an exclusive ENSO accessories kit, complete with a stand and carry case.

With its Zen-inspired design and signature Audio-Technica precision, the ATH-M50x ENSO is a reminder that good sound, like good art, is all about balance.

Visit Audio-Technica’s website for more info.