Audrey Hobert The Staircase To Stardom Tour AUS/NZ setlist and set times

Audrey Hobert really is on the staircase to stardom.

And soon, she’ll be bringing that stardom to Australia and New Zealand.

First, she’s hitting up Auckland, then Sydney, followed by Brisbane, and finally Melbourne.

Be sure to grab the last few tickets of the not already sold out shows here, if you’ve been considering it btw. ​

Who’s the clown?

You, if you miss out on these shows.

The pop star was last in Aus back in October, for some very special, very intimate acoustic shows.

If you caught those, you know how infectious of a performer she is and how much the crowd loves her.

This time around, she’s back with a band, and a much bigger stage, so it’s sure to be quite the level up.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Set Times

These are likely to change based on your venue, so be sure to check before your show.

Doors – 7pm

Show finishes – 10:30pm

Set List

Based on Hobert’s most recent shows, and her relatively small discography, here’s what you can expect to hear.

I like to touch people Drive Wet Hair Don’t go back to his ass Bowling alley Thirst Trap Sex and the city Shooting star Phoebe Chateau

Encore: