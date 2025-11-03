It’s Aus Music Month, here are ten Aussie acts we are digging right now

From bedroom pop to punk chaos, we’re turning the volume up on ten emerging Aussie acts you need to hear right now.

It’s Aus Music Month, so obviously we’ve been drowning in local talent.

From DIY bedroom pop to desert‑inspired grooves, here are ten acts we’ve got on repeat.

Gordon’s Grandson – Harry Prior’s Melbourne indie-pop is all slick hooks and lo-fi charm. ‘6pm’, and ‘My Lover Girl’ is peak bedroom-studio magic with an 80s synth sheen.

Xiao Xiao – Nastii, Nerdie, Kal and Himadri bring full-on punk energy. ‘Left Right’ is messy, wild, and the perfect excuse to hit a mosh pit.

Dean Brady – Smooth R&B with swoon-worthy vocals and honest storytelling. Dean’s Home is warm, groove-y, and proper ear candy.

Cooee – Kirli Saunders and Mark Harding turn spoken word into lush electronica. ‘Sacred Women’s Ways’ sticks.

Betty – Folk-soul vibes with an emotional punch. 242 hits all kinds of folksy-country tender and earthy, and we’re here for it.

Swapmeet (SA) – Experimental indie-rock with messy charm. Their live shows? Electric chaos.

Bousta – Arrernte hip-hop that hits hard. Rapping in English and Arrernte, he’s mixing activism, heritage, and straight-up bars.

DEVAURA – Eora singer-rapper who’s mesmerizing live. Punk-influenced, genre-hopping, and impossible to ignore. Triple J Unearthed winner for a reason.

Keanu Nelson – Luritja singer-songwriter from Papunya with desert gospel vibes. Sparse, heartfelt, and quietly genius.

Paulina – Alt-pop with cinematic beats. Collab with Tom Thum on Wrong Signal is instantly addictive.

