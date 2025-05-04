Global Headliners, Local Openers: NSW Cuts Fees to Put Aussie Artists on Big Stages

Homegrown talent is getting a leg up—just in time for Oasis’ comeback tour

Homegrown talent is getting a major boost—just in time for Oasis’ blockbuster comeback tour.

The Minns Labor Government has unveiled a bold new initiative to propel local artists onto the world stage by slashing venue fees for international acts that include Australian supports.

Dubbed ‘Michael’s Rule‘ in honour of late artist manager Michael McMartin OAM, the policy will see major NSW venues—from Accor and CommBank Stadiums to the Sydney Opera House—offer discounts of up to $20,000 for global headliners who book Aussie openers.

The catch? The local act must be announced with the tour and share the same stage.

It’s a throwback to the golden era that launched legends like Hoodoo Gurus (who scored their break supporting Lou Reed in 1984) and The Presets.

With just three Australian albums cracking last year’s ARIA top 100, Music Minister John Graham called the move critical to combating a “crisis” in the local scene.

Artists are already rallying behind it—Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, who skyrocketed after opening for Pearl Jam, and Ball Park Music (set to warm up crowds for Oasis) have praised the policy as “a massive step in the right direction.”

Premier Chris Minns echoed the sentiment, noting, “We want more Aussie musicians to have that first big break—then take over international playlists.”

The two-year pilot, effective today, isn’t just about exposure.

Maggie Collins of the Association of Artist Managers (AAM)—which spearheaded the campaign—says it’s an economic lifeline: “International artists now have 20,000 more reasons to add a local act. The ripple effect could triple that value in careers and gigs.”

With Sydney’s revived concert cap already drawing major tours, the government hopes this sweetener will fill pubs, clubs, and stadiums with new fans—proving that the best global lineups start right here.

Could this be the comeback chapter Aussie music needs?