Australia has gifted the world another first with BRAIx mammogram testing

An Aussie AI is spotting breast cancer earlier than ever – and it could save lives

Australia has a knack for world-firsts, and the latest is BRAIx – an Aussie-built AI that can spot breast cancer before it even shows up on a mammogram, and predict who might develop it in the next four years.

Right now, mammograms are checked by two radiologists, and if they don’t agree, a third jumps in.

BRAIx isn’t here to replace humans – it’s here to make them better.

Trained on millions of real Aussie images, it can pick up tiny patterns that even the sharpest eyes might miss.

Dr Helen Frazer from St Vincent’s Breast Screen puts it like this: “It’s like giving radiologists a cheat code. We can see patterns that would take a human lifetime to notice. And because it’s trained on Australian women, it’s even more accurate for our population.”

The outcome? BRAIx could cut breast cancer deaths more than anything we’ve seen in the last 30 years.

For anyone juggling work, social life, and scrolling through TikTok, that’s the kind of early detection that saves lives – and gives people more time with the ones they love.

And of course, it’s proudly Aussie, sitting alongside other world-firsts like the bionic ear, Wi-Fi, and polymer banknotes.

Now, if only AI could replace the hassle – discomfort – and weird experience that is the actual mammogram – that’s something I’d like to see.