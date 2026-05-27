Australian creatives urge the government to ‘hold the line’ on AI and copyright law

We will not sacrifice creativity and culture for AI companies.

This week, there are reports that the government is deliberating reopening copyright law as part of negotiations with AI companies seeking major investments in Australia.

Last October, Australia rejected the text and data mining exception, which stated that tech companies could use copyrighted creative works for free to train artificial intelligence.

This showed clearly that we will not prioritise AI companies over creativity, originality and culture.

Revisiting this ruling would be a step back for the progression of harmonious AI-human collaboration.

The conversation around AI and the ownership of intellectual property has been circulating rampantly since the arrival of mainstream AI use.

There are blurred lines between generative AI prompts and tangible ideas created by humans, stolen ideas within AI-produced songs, and software that uses AI in general, raising questions about who is entitled to ownership.

For instance, the terms of use for OpenAI’s services, which include ChatGPT, state that the IP rights to any AI-generated content belong to the user:

“As between you and OpenAI, and to the extent permitted by applicable law, you (a) retain your ownership rights in Input and (b) own the Output. We hereby assign to you all our right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Output.”

AI stores and uses existing information to ‘create’ something new. In asking GenAI to make a song with certain characteristics, it is effectively taking information from music that already exists and reworking it.

It is no longer attached to an established song, and it is not produced by the person who generated it; it simply exists as a separate third thing – a liminal space between human ideas and stolen material.

In an article from APRA AMCOS this past week, they state, “Organisations representing Australia’s creative and content industries across the music, screen, literature, publishing, visual arts and news media sectors are sending a clear message to the Australian Government: hold the line.”

APRA AMCOS is an important and crucial organisation for all creatives releasing and publishing work in Australia.

Covering the rights and uses of music, they manage both local and international songs for the mutual benefit of music creators and licensees.

As AI technology continues to evolve, new challenges within intellectual property protection and enforcement will arise.

Our government and legal landscapes must regulate and accommodate in the interest of our creatives and not AI companies and tech corporations.