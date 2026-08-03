Australia makes Commonwealth Games history on the final day

2026 Australian gold rush unearths 76 year-old gem

With Delta Goodrem singing to a crowd of thousands and India taking the baton for 2030, the 2026 Commonwealth games has officially ended.

With 171 medals in total (70 of which were gold), Australia has established itself as crowning champion this year’s game, followed far behind by England with 110 medals.

Although Australia was able to make its 14th win at the games, the final day also marked a historical moment for the entire Commonwealth Games.

During the women’s para bowls, Louise Hoskins and Serena Bonnell went up against New Zealand in an extremely close game.

But the two were able to bring home the gold with stunning final performance from Bonnell and final roll towards the jack.

‘SHOT OF HER LIFETIME’ TO WIN GOLD 🥇👏 Amazing scenes in the Para Women’s Pairs Final 🤯#Glasgow2026 pic.twitter.com/e1ESxRaWcm — 7Sport (@7Sport) August 2, 2026

But the most astonishing part of the win is that Louise Hoskins is the oldest person to ever win a gold medal in the Commonwealth games, at the prime age of 76.

“I’m still pinching myself. I never thought I’d ever get [a gold medal] at my age. Get out there and have a go, and never give up.”

While the women’s pair swept up the win, the men’s para pair secured the win after New Zealand failed to hit the jack towards their bowls.

Australia finished the bowls undefeated.

The next commonwealth games will take place in 2030, with Ahmedabad, India hosting the games.

Based on this year’s stellar performance, Australia could bag its 15th win at the next games, marking another gold rush.