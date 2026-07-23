Australia is getting a National Songbook

Australia has never been short of unofficial national anthems.

Some are played at weddings, some at football grounds, and others tend to appear whenever someone finds an acoustic guitar after midnight.

Now, the songs that have properly worked their way into the country’s collective memory are getting a more official home.

APRA AMCOS and the National Film and Sound Archive have announced The National Songbook, a new annual honour celebrating the songs that have helped shape Australia’s cultural identity.

The first 10 songs will be inducted at the NFSA in Canberra on Wednesday, November 4, kicking off Ausmusic Month with what should be a fairly serious argument-starter over which tracks deserve a place.

The project arrives as APRA celebrates its 100th anniversary and the NFSA marks 90 years.

Each year, a new group of culturally significant Australian songs will be selected, celebrated and preserved for future generations.

To be eligible, a song must have been written or co-written by an Australian APRA member and released at least 10 years ago, giving everyone enough distance to work out whether it genuinely lasted or simply followed them around for one particularly loud summer.

Songs must also be original compositions that were professionally recorded or published and have made a significant cultural impact in Australia.

All genres and eras will be considered, including screen compositions and soundtracks, so the eventual collection could stretch well beyond the usual pub-rock staples.

A panel of songwriters, composers, academics and music industry figures will independently nominate potential inductees. The panel will be chaired by APRA Chair Jenny Morris and NFSA Chair Annette Shun Wah.

APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston said the collection would recognise the songs and scores that carry Australian stories, histories and shared moments across generations.

NFSA Chief Curator Meagan Loader described songs as cultural touchstones that live in the country’s “muscle memory,” with the Songbook designed as a living collection rather than a finished list gathering dust somewhere.

The inaugural selections have not yet been revealed, leaving Australians several months to confidently nominate the same five songs before loudly disagreeing with the final result.

The National Songbook’s first 10 songs will be inducted at the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra on Wednesday, November 4.