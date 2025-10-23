Australia’s country music is alive, loud, and just waiting for you to lean in

Who hasn’t caught the country bug lately?

From lifelong obsessions with Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson to Australia’s own legends – Olivia Newton-John, Troy Cassar-Daley – and the hot new names making waves like Max Jackson, there’s never been a better time to lean into the sound.

Country Music Month officially kicked off on October 1, and we’re leaning in HARD. We’re shining a spotlight on a stack of killer emerging artists, and honestly, there are plenty of reasons to hoe down… literally.

Aussie country is alive, loud, and proudly local – mixing dusty boots, rich harmonies, and open-road storytelling. From intimate folk bars to festival stages, a new generation of songwriters is redefining what it means to play country, blending alt-country, Americana, indie-folk, and cosmic textures into something fresh, intimate, and utterly Australian.

Artists to Watch

JB Paterson spins modern folk-blues straight from his Cedar Creek cabin. Team Love fuse dusty roots and haunting alt-country into songs that feel timeless. Elly McK & The Unbelievers bring foot-stomping grooves and Americana melodies, while Folk Bitch Trio, Emily Wurramara, Freya Josephine Hollick, and Charlie Collins push country forward, crafting intimate, evocative, and unforgettable storytelling.

Where to Catch It Live in Sydney

Sydney’s country scene is thriving. For a full honky-tonk experience, hit Jolene’s in the CBD or KC’s Honky Tonk on the North Shore. The Vanguard, The Union Hotel, and The Botany View Hotel in Newtown host regular local acts, while Donny’s Bar delivers a chilled Aussie country vibe. Bigger shows? The Enmore Theatre and Hordern Pavilion are your go-to stages.

Whether you’re chasing the next big alt-country voice, hitting the dance floor, or just soaking up the scene with mates, Country Music Month is the perfect excuse to dive in. And yes –if you want a cider in hand while you hoe down, Strongbow has you covered. Full country vibes, cold cider, good times – we’re here for it.