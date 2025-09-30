Australia’s Best Homegrown Country Acts

It’s officially Country Music Month, so let’s kick it off with some of Australia’s best acts!

Australia’s country music scene is thriving, blending legendary storytellers with a dynamic new generation of artists who are captivating audiences at festivals nationwide.

From timeless troubadours to chart-topping newcomers, these homegrown acts are the heartbeats of Australian music, offering stories that resonate from the outback to the coast.

The foundations of Australian country are upheld by iconic figures like Paul Kelly, an Officer of the Order of Australia whose vast catalogue of songs chronicling the Australian experience has made him a national treasure.

Similarly, Troy Cassar-Daley stands as a giant, with a career spanning over three decades adorned with countless Golden Guitar awards, including recent triumphs for his 2021 album The World Today.

Carrying the torch into the present is Max Jackson, a rising star whose recent success is undeniable. After winning the 2022 Toyota Star Maker award, Jackson has gone from strength to strength, culminating in her 2025 Golden Guitar wins for Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for ‘Little More Country.’

The future is bright with emerging talents preparing for national tours and festival slots. On the Songbird Sessions tour, rising country star Saralyn from the Hunter Valley will bring her heartfelt storytelling to regional stages after winning the 2024 Gympie Music Muster talent search.

Meanwhile, Imogen Clark, a Western Sydney native with a strong reputation, has earned her respect in the scene with a 2025 ARIA nomination for Best Country Album with Choking on Fuel.

And we’d be amiss to leave out the iconic Emma Donovan, whose upcoming show supporting Harry Connick Jr at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 25th proves, without a doubt, that country music is alive and kicking in Australia!

These artists, from the established legends to the exciting newcomers, ensure that the sound of Australian country music continues to evolve while staying true to its roots, promising a vibrant future for the genre.

