Australia’s first medicinal magic mushrooms are underway

In an Australian first, the use of native magic mushrooms for medical treatment has been given the green light.

University of Queensland mycologist and evolutionary biologist Dr Alistair McTaggart, will collect and catalogue psilocybin, magic mushrooms.

The federal government is investing $15 million to support Australian-led research into the use of mushrooms, ecstasy and ketamine to fight against illnesses such as PTSD, major depressive disorders and eating disorders. The benefits of drugs on these illnesses has also been noted in previous studies.

These mushrooms are usually found growing in cow manure and leaf litter on forest floors after rain.

Speaking of the potential of magic mushrooms, McTaggart said “Psychedelic mushrooms are taking off, everyone’s talking about them…”.

He went on to say how the USDA [United States Department of Agriculture], has sped up the use of psilocybin treatments, which has been considered a “breakthrough therapy“.

McTaggart further acknowledged the impacts that COVID-19 have had on mental health, and the relevance of researching these kinds of therapies: “I think there’s never been a better time to start looking for therapies for mental health.“

In Australia there is an estimated 20 species of magic mushrooms. Some are native, while others have been introduced.

Psilocybin mushrooms produce the psychoactive compound psilocybin which has hallucinogenic effects similar to LSD.

However, the cultivation, manufacturing, possession, use and supply of psilocybin mushrooms is currently illegal throughout Australia. Dr McTaggart said, “Consuming magic mushrooms can be dangerous – they can be mistaken for toxic mushrooms.” McTaggart likened the global magic mushroom industry to the medicinal cannabis industry 15 years ago saying “Similar to the cannabis industry, mushrooms will need selection of genetic traits to upscale production or tailor different strains for different experiences.”

This species of mushroom is also the foundation of drug-related research in Europe and the United States.

Another project in development will see Dr McTaggart use genomic sequencing to determine which species of native mushrooms in Australia are edible, poisonous or adaptable for medicinal use.