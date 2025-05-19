Axl Rose vs. Gravity: Guns N’ Rose’s ‘greatest hits’ of onstage wipeouts

Spoiler: Gravity’s undefeated.

Guns N’ Roses just dropped the ultimate blooper reel—a “Greatest Hits” montage of frontman Axl Rose’s most epic onstage tumbles.

The 59-second video, soundtracked by “Welcome to the Jungle,” compiles 14 face-plants, backflops, and one gravity-defying walk-off-the-stage moment from the band’s 40-year career.

Posted to their Instagram on May 19, the clip—a rare show of self-deprecation from the famously intense rocker—includes his latest wipeout during “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in Mumbai last weekend.

Classic Rock estimates Axl’s fallen at 1.28% of GN’R’s 1,092 shows (and counting).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses)

Fans are loving the humour, but we’re crossing fingers the 63-year-old doesn’t need Dave Grohl’s injury throne anytime soon.

The video doubles as a tour promo for their “Because What You Want & What You Get…” world trek, now rolling through Europe with new drummer Isaac Carpenter. Next stop: Riyadh on May 23.