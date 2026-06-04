Babe Rainbow return with sweet psych-pop gem ‘Polymuscalsaccharide’

This gem quietly landed last week, and it might be Babe Rainbow’s sweetest release in years.

The Byron Bay psych favourites are back with ‘Polymuscalsaccharide’, a sun-soaked slice of retro-pop that serves as the first taste of their upcoming seventh album, Acid and Honey.

Blending hazy guitars, vintage synths and the band’s trademark beachside harmonies, the track feels tailor-made for long afternoons and warm nights.

Like its tongue-twisting title suggests, ‘Polymuscalsaccharide’ is pure sugar rush.

Originally sketched out as an acoustic recording on an Amsterdam houseboat before being completed with producer Kyle Mullarky at his Malibu ranch, the song drifts between country-pop, funk, hip-hop and stoner rock without ever losing its easygoing charm.

It’s the first glimpse of Acid and Honey, due July 16 via Eureka and AWAL, and finds Babe Rainbow continuing to evolve while staying true to the blissed-out psych sound that’s made them one of Australia‘s most beloved cult exports.

The release arrives ahead of a North American headline run kicking off in July.

The tour will take the band through California, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, Woodstock and New York, before wrapping up with a pair of coastal shows in Queens and Montauk in early August.

If ‘Polymuscalsaccharide’ is anything to go by, Acid and Honey could be one of the most feel-good records of the year.

Check out Babe Rainbow’s website for full tour dates.