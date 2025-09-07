Bad//Dreems support Homeless Youth in Intimate Gig

Inside the store that’s now a launchpad for artists and a lifeline for youth.

Adelaide’s rock outfit Bad//Dreems traded their signature high-energy roar for a resonant whisper in a powerful, stripped-back performance for HoMie’s Store Sessions.

The initiative, launched by the pioneering streetwear brand, transforms its Fitzroy flagship into an intimate performance venue to support young people affected by homelessness.

Before a captivated crowd of 40, the band delivered raw, acoustic reimaginings of classics like “Hume” and “My Only Friend,” amplifying the vulnerability inherent in their songwriting.

Drummer Miles Wilson noted the moving nature of the event, connecting their platform to a legacy of artists driving social change.

Following a launch performance by Tash Sultana, this session underscores HoMie’s vision to fuse community, creativity, and cause.

Co-founder Marcus Crook plans to establish the store as a regular touring stop for artists, creating a unique space where music directly fuels the brand’s mission to make a difference.