Bagpipers set New World Record with AC/DC Anthem

In a thunderous tribute echoing through the very streets where it was first filmed, 374 bagpipers shattered a world record in Melbourne on Wednesday by unleashing AC/DC’s ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top.’

The event, dubbed The Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash, was held in Federation Square on Swanston Street, the historic location of the band’s iconic 1976 music video.

The massive pipe band, which included two of the original pipers from that video, created a wall of sound that officially surpassed a 2012 record set in Bulgaria.

The performance electrified thousands of fans, many en route to the band’s first Australian concert in a decade, blending rock and roll rebellion with Scottish tradition in a uniquely Australian celebration.