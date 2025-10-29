ball x pit review

Once you dive in, you’ll be shouting “one more round” long after your first match ends.

Rebounding has never been this fun. BALL x PIT, from Devolver Digital and Kenny Sun, is like if your favourite arcade chaos, a rogue-like, and a strategy game all got squished into one neon explosion – and somehow, it works.

At first glance, it looks simple: dodge, throw, survive. But give it a few runs, and you’ll realise it’s a brilliantly messy puzzle of strategy, upgrades, and ridiculous combos.

The game drops you into a massive pit where enemies pour in from all directions. Your weapons? Magical balls of every shape, size, and effect.

Hit enemies, collect experience, level up, and choose new balls or artifacts to boost your hero. The mechanics are deceptively deep.

A single fireball might be enough early on, but fuse it with a windball and suddenly you’ve got a massive flaming tornado of destruction.

Pair a bone ball with a smaller summoning ball, and hello, spider army. The thrill of discovering new combos is addictive – and chaos reigns supreme every step of the way.

But there’s more than just bouncing mayhem. Between runs, you manage a settlement, harvest resources, and build structures that make your next pit dive smoother.

Want better stats, more resources, or new heroes? There’s a building for that. It adds a slower, strategic layer that balances the fast, furious action in the pit, giving every run purpose and reward.

Accessibility is another win. The game is easy to pick up but hard to master. Each hero has unique abilities, letting you experiment with playstyles.

Sometimes, keeping track of every character and combo can feel hectic, and the lack of co-op is a shame. Still, these are small hiccups in an otherwise brilliant package.

BALL x PIT isn’t just about action; it’s about discovery, experimentation, and a little healthy chaos.

Every run challenges you to think creatively, evolve your arsenal, and plan your next moves. And because it’s available on multiple platforms, jumping in is as easy as bouncing off a wall – literally.

If you’re after a game that’s fast, funny, and endlessly replayable, BALL x PIT is it. It’s got the thrill of arcade action, the satisfaction of strategic planning, and the pure joy of seeing your combos light up the pit.