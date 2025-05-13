Becoming Ringo: Barry Keoghan Reveals His Immersive Prep for Beatles Biopic

From Saltburn to Strawberry Fields: Barry Keoghan locks down Ringo’s rhythm – and even insures his hands!

Fresh off the buzz of being cast as Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopics, Barry Keoghan dished about his starstruck encounter with the legend himself.

The 32-year-old actor revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he visited Ringo at his home, where the iconic drummer played for him—but nerves got the best of Keoghan when asked to join in.

“I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo,” he laughed, admitting he couldn’t even look him in the eye.

Despite the jitters, Keoghan soaked up every moment, studying Ringo’s mannerisms for his role.

“My job is to observe and take him in,” he shared, aiming to humanise the Beatle rather than just imitate him.

The pair ended up chilling in the garden, chatting away like old pals.

With the films set for 2028, Keoghan’s already nailing the vibe—Ringo even joked he hopes the actor “doesn’t take too many drum lessons!”

Barry also revealed he had to insure his hands for his role as Ringo Starr—forcing him to give up his love of boxing.

“They’re insured now,” he told Kimmel, raising his hands.

“I don’t box anymore, because [of] drumming.”

The Irish star is going all-in to protect his moneymakers (literally) as he preps for the massive four-film project.