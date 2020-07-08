Bars for Bars are on a quest to find Australia’s next hip-hop superstar

Paging all the aspiring rappers! Melbourne based record label Alt Music Group has just launched Bars for Bars; a competition designed to unearth, inspire, and amplify music makers from across Australia. All hip-hop, rap, and R&B artists are welcome to join in the fun.

Entry is open to anyone over the age of 16, all you have to do is upload a one minute video to Instagram, singing or rapping over the backing track of your choice. Make sure to tag @altmusicgroup and #barsforbars for your chance to win!

Are you Australia’s next big hip-hop superstar? Alt Music Group’s Bars for Bars competition could be your gateway into the industry. Oh, did we forget to mention? There’s also $5000 in cash and prizes up for grabs.

The competition is running throughout the month of July and will be taking place over social media through a number of different rounds. After the first round, six people will be chosen which will then be put down to a public vote where there will be two finalists. This process will be repeated for a number of weeks and at the end of the month, the finalists will compete for the winning title.

The winner will be judged by prominent figures in Australia’s hip-hop music scene; from major labels, A&Rs, artist managers, and artists alike. Not to mention that the winner will score over $5000 in cash and prizes.

Just like all genres of music throughout time, the world of Australian hip-hop has undergone many changes throughout the years. What started as a typically “Australian” sound has transformed into an eclectic soundscape that incorporates a variety of different ethnic backgrounds; a reflection of Australia’s diverse culture today.

The Alt Music Group label is spearheaded by an independent collective of creative artists and music industry professionals. The label encourages and promotes diversity, providing a supportive platform and mentorship program for creatives of different talents and backgrounds. They also boast a talented array of artists; including 2019 Aria winner for ‘Best Soul/ R&B Release’ Kaiit, Yaw Faso, and Ceeko.

Be sure to get in quick! Submissions close tomorrow at 6pm.