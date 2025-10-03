Sophisticated, top-shelf, yet still a classic!

Descend the stairs and the city falls away, low lights, smoky air, blues drifting, and whisky everywhere.

The Baxter Inn, named after a racehorse and carved from an old Cue Design warehouse, feels like a hidden sanctuary, a secret tucked into Sydney’s streets.

Shelves groan under bottles from Highland, Lowland, Speyside, and island distilleries, each with a story waiting to be discovered.

Pretzels crackle around the bar, cocktails spin in expert hands, beers pour cold, and even the wine gets its moment.

A place to linger, to slow, to savour, and let every sip whisper stay awhile.

Unassuming yet unforgettable, inviting you to linger and stay.

📍152/156 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000