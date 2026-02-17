There’s an Elvis Presley musical on the way, according to Baz Luhrmann

You weren’t meant to say that, Baz!

Baz Luhrmann just accidentally announced there’s an Elvis stage show in the works while chatting to Dan Morrissey on Magic Radio, but he won’t be the main man behind the magic this time around.

Baz doesn’t want to go backwards, he said, but he’s more than happy to pass the baton, or “baby” as he called it, onto a fresh set of hands.

Who exactly will be the lucky director in charge of Elvis on stage is yet to be revealed, but hopefully Baz will have another slip of the tongue in the next radio interview he does and let the world know.

The Aussie filmmaker graced our screens with the O.G Elvis biopic in 2022 starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, which ended up cleaning up at almost all of the awards ceremonies of that year.

You might be thinking “hold onto that baby, Baz!”, and sure, we’re thinking the same thing, but he’s doing just that in a bit of a different way – by constantly teasing a four hour directors-cut version of the film.

He’s also got the EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert film which has just come out, jam-packed with never before seen archival footage of the King that Baz accidentally unearthed when researching for the first project.

Last week, Baz was back home here in Sydney for the premiere of the flick, which is set to drop this Thursday, February 19th, in Event, Palace and HOYTS cinemas all across the country, so there’s some epic plans for your weekend if you didn’t have anything pencilled in.

One thing is for certain: if Baz Luhrmann has his way, the world won’t be facing a shortage of Elvis content for a long time.