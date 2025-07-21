Bean Magazine take Folly in the Shade on the road

A national tour, an exclusive vinyl, and a band on the rise.

Rising alt-pop-rock outfit Bean Magazine have announced a national headline tour, Folly in the Shade, set to roll out across the country this October.

The four-date run will see the band bring their gritty, slow-burning sound to intimate venues in Tarndanya/Adelaide, Naarm/Melbourne, Eora/Sydney, and Meanjin/Brisbane.

The tour announcement follows the release of their latest EP Folly in the Shade, a moody, layered project that has established Bean Magazine as one of the most compelling new acts on the Warner Music Australia roster.

Leaning into lo-fi textures and edgy melodies, their sound channels hints of Le Shiv or Peach Fur, but moodier and less classifiable.

Fresh off a two-month run with Ball Park Music and having shared the stage with The Rubens, Hockey Dad and Rum Jungle in 2024, Bean Magazine are steadily building a reputation for live sets that are raggedy, engaging, and emotionally resonant.

With appearances at BIGSOUND and SXSW Sydney under their belt, the upcoming headline tour marks their most expansive live offering yet — a chance to catch them up close, just as the groundswell sets in.

Coinciding with the tour announcement, Bean Magazine have also announced the release of a special Folly in the Shade vinyl, featuring both of their EPs in full.

The record will be available exclusively as a pre-order when purchasing tour tickets, with a limited number also available at the merch desk during the shows (subject to availability).

The band will be joined on tour by special guests, Adelaide’s indie-pop-rock Purée.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday 24 July at 10am local time.

Given the band’s growing buzz and the limited venue capacities, tickets are likely to move quickly.

Whether you’ve been tuned in from the beginning or just caught wind of Folly in the Shade, this tour marks an exciting time for Bean Magazine — their next stride into the spotlight, and a chance to see something distinct take form.

Words by Loc Ziesing.