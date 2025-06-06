Track by Track: Bean Magazine’s new EP FOLLY is a raucous ode to embracing your flaws

Brisbane’s indie darlings serve up seven tracks of self-deprecating anthems and sun-soaked introspection.

Brisbane’s beloved indie trio Bean Magazine have just dropped their radiant new EP, FOLLY—a seven-track ode to embracing your inner fool, flaws and all.

Produced by Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack and released via Purple Phase / Warner Music Australia, the record swings between frenetic guitar thrashings and tender, introspective moments, proving why the band’s sun-soaked sound has already earned high praise.

Following 2024’s In The Shade, FOLLY delivers four fresh tracks—’Chippy Fler,’ ‘Pretty,’ ‘The One In The Egg Dress,’ and ‘Carly’—alongside previous bops ‘Free As Hell’ and ‘Share You.’

Bean Magazine’s frontman Henry Creamer calls it “about being a fool and having a laugh at yourself,” and standout ‘Pretty’ nails that vibe with jangly riffs and a scream-along climax about “swimming in denial.”

Currently tearing up stages nationwide with Ball Park Music, Bean Magazine (Henry, Gabrielle, and Seb) are cementing their rep as one of Australia’s most electrifying live acts.

Catch ‘em on tour now—FOLLY’s the soundtrack to your messy, glorious summer.

Dive into the musical world of Bean Magazine below.

Free As Hell

Letting go of something you thought would solve all your problems is the essence of ‘Free as Hell’.

Convincing yourself you’re better off without the thing you desire deeply can be freeing if you choose to spin it as such.

When you stop letting that obsession dictate your life, you realise that you have the power to do and be whatever you want.

The world is no longer limited to a single outcome or dream. You can now do and be whatever the fuck you want.

Share You

Telling someone how you truly feel is a daunting, heart on the line experience.

Rejection nagging every moment in which you try and get your adoration across. This song is kinda the opposite.

I don’t want to share my time with anyone else but I’ll also make it seem like I don’t and play it ‘cool’.

‘Share You’ came at a time where we all happened to find ourselves in tedious situations regarding our personal lives/relationships.

As a band we’d spoken about offering some slower stuff to break up our lives and give the people out there a well earned rest.

This tune echoes that sentiment and then some.

Carly

‘Carly’ ultimately came from a night out and dancing whilst under the influence.

It’s a unique feeling that we tried to encapsulate and has become a staple in our live set.

It’s a good ol’ friendly, neighbourhood kick in the teeth and sets the tone for what’s to come throughout the set.

Chippy

‘Chippy’ is one fun little number. Seb’s bass part doesn’t change one bit throughout and he bloody loves that.

‘Chippy’ is about being hungover, coming down and watching the most obscure sports on YouTube.

Indulging by stuffing my face with greasy food and blatantly ignoring any hangxiety.

The full circle of clinging to life in the morning and then feeling fine by the end of the day, ultimately meaning you do it all over again.

Pretty

‘Pretty’ is born out of regret. Noticing the halo around your head is not longer there.

And frankly realising that it never was and that’s real. I had a pretty low self opinion at the time of finalising the lyrics for this one.

It just felt like I was making mistakes over and over. I couldn’t see any productive way to get out of my rut which meant I’d just dwell on every tiny thing.

I just felt unpleasant, not pretty at all. Ugly thoughts becoming pretty is essentially breaking that barrier and figuring out how to move on.

The One In The Egg Dress

This tune came about during a rehearsal when Henry and Gabs were simply jamming.

Henry was experimenting with different pedals to create one of the happiest accidents we’ve come across thus far.

This is the last song we recorded for the EP and possibly the weirdest but we’ll let you lot decide.

What’s an egg dress? We don’t really know. It’s fun to say though.

Friends have recently told me an egg dress is a dress that bulges and tucks back in by the wearers shoes.

Best way I could describe it like an upside down mushroom.

But that would make it a mushroom dress which just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Songs don’t need to make sense all of the time. Often meaning comes later.

Hopefully the day comes that I do cross paths with an egg dress and this nursery rhyme of a song finds its meaning.

Ashamed That You Hate It

Those close are often the harshest critics (they are also the biggest supporters).

Essentially I showed someone dear to me our first properly recorded music and I could just tell it wasn’t for them.

Which is fine. That honesty in the moment cut, and will live on as a vivid memory.

Deep down all I wanted was complete affirmation.

This song is like a sarcastic dig at that. It comes from a place of “yes yatta yatta yatta wrote this you must like it!”

Which is egotistical and stupid. It’s fun to poke at at entitlement especially your own