TV & Film’s Award-Winning Score Lord, Bear McCreary, Is Bringing His Soundtracks To Aus

Bear McCreary has spent the last two decades redefining what a film and TV score can be.

Now, the Grammy-nominated, Emmy and BAFTA-winning composer is taking his sound from the screen to the stage.

His Themes & Variations tour—an expansive, career-spanning live experience—will land in Australia this July, bringing his signature blend of orchestral drama and rock theatrics to local audiences.

McCreary’s catalog reads like a greatest-hits playlist for genre fans: God of War, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead.

These aren’t just soundtracks—they’re sonic worlds, immersive and deeply textured, where Nordic choirs and grinding electric guitars collide.

This tour promises to channel that same intensity in a live setting, featuring a seven-piece band led by McCreary himself.

It’s an expansion of an already massive year for McCreary, who recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his breakout Battlestar Galactica score and the release of The Singularity, his first rock concept album.

The latter is a maximalist, high-concept project featuring an absurdly stacked roster of collaborators—Serj Tankian, Corey Taylor, Slash, Joe Satriani, Rufus Wainwright—alongside a graphic novel with voice work from Lee Pace, Danai Gurira, and Ryan Hurst.

Speaking about the tour, McCreary describes it as both a culmination and a new beginning: “After celebrating twenty years of composing, the time has finally come to take my music on the road.”

It’s a rare chance to see one of the most distinctive voices in modern scoring deconstruct and reimagine his work in real-time.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time, March 26, via destroyalllines.com.

BEAR McCREARY AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Wednesday 23 July Forum Melbourne

Thursday 24 July Enmore Theatre Sydney

Friday 25 July Eatons Hill Hotel Brisbane

Monday 28 July Astor Theatre Perth