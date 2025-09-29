Ten years of Beehive – quietly running the Aussie music scene

From first Triple J spins to international tours, Beehive has spent ten years helping Aussie artists make their mark and moments stick.

The first BIGSOUND festival Beehive worked on was pure chaos: bands running late, press calls stacking up, and one tiny team trying to hold it all together. That week quietly kicked off a ten-year journey.

Back in 2015, Sammie Walsh (née Anschau) set out to give artists a real voice in the Aussie music scene. What started as a one-person hustle in Melbourne quickly grew – offices in Sydney, a small but fierce team, and a roster covering everything from emerging indie acts to established names, comedy, and international campaigns.

Over the last decade, Beehive has been there for it all. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, South Summit, The VANNS, Dulcie, Eliza & The Delusionals, Yawdoesitall, Greta Stanley, Evie Irie – they landed first Triple J spins and Like A Version spots. Ziggy Alberts, Hollow Coves, JET, Kisschasy, The Amity Affliction, Sam Fischer – they hit career milestones.

International acts like Duran Duran, TLC, Matt Maltese, Frank Turner, Anberlin, George Clinton, Yellowcard, Wunderhorse – they handled Aussie campaigns. Comedy too: Maria Bamford, Anna Akana, Daniel Muggleton, Amy Hetherington.

From festivals to album drops, national tours to Spotify billboards in Times Square, Beehive has quietly become one of the names you can’t ignore in the Aussie music scene. They know the media, the festivals, the DJs, the playlists – and most importantly, they know how to make artists shine.

Now, ten years on, it’s impossible to imagine BIGSOUND without them.

“What an absolute privilege to be able to wake up every day and call this work. To work with such a wonderful hive of people, both internally and those externally. So many who have become our friends and family. The Australian music industry is small but MIGHTY, filled with incredible talent both in the artists and the people behind the scenes. I’m so proud to be a part of this incredible industry and I am so ready for the next ten!” Sammie Walsh

That first chaotic week? Just the start of a decade of helping artists hit milestones, pull off unforgettable moments, and keep the scene buzzing.