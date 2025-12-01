BEL!: Finding an Anthem in a Karaoke Bar

The Aussie pop force’s new single “Who are you?” is the theatrical, country-tinged love story we didn’t know we needed.

From the checkout lane to the centre stage, BEL! is an artist who understands the power of a perfect, punchy pop moment.

Her journey, from a clarinet-playing five-year-old to a Green Room Award-winning cabaret star and viral TikTok creator, has been a masterclass in building a persona that is unapologetically vibrant and authentically Aussie.

Now, with the second single in her self-proclaimed ‘anxious-in-love’ trilogy, ‘Who are you?’, BEL! solidifies her mission to write the next generation of karaoke anthems, delivering a theatrical country-pop confection that is as hilarious as it is heartfelt.

Following the funky, daydream-infused ‘Obsessed W U’, ‘Who are you?’ catapults the narrative forward into a meet-cute drenched in neon bar lights and the faint smell of sanitised microphones.

The song chronicles the surreal, instant connection of meeting a potential soulmate in the most unscripted of settings: a karaoke bar.

True to her cabaret roots, BEL! leans fully into the theatricality of the moment. The track swaps the sax-smooth disco of its predecessor for a country-pop twang, built on a foundation of playful acoustic guitar and a melody that feels instantly familiar, like a long-lost folk-pop standard.

The lyrics capture BEL!’s signature “tongue in cheek Aussie twang.” She pulls together the beautiful absurdity of the situation, the vulnerability of a public performance colliding with the dizzying possibility of love.

The question ‘Who are you?’ is an exclamation of bewildered wonder. How can a stranger feel so known amidst the chaos of a drunken singalong?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEL! (@bel_larcombe_)

‘Who are you?’ strikes you like a scene from a romantic comedy waiting to be filmed.

It showcases BEL!’s unique ability to transform a personal, slightly-cringe, universally-relatable experience into a three-minute dance floor delight.

With this track, she proves that her music isn’t only about making you move, but about making you feel seen and encouraging you to sing your own story at the top of your lungs, no matter who’s listening.