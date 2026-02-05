Belle and Sebastian announce Australian tour performing If You’re Feeling Sinister in full

Belle and Sebastian return to Australia to play If You’re Feeling Sinister in full

Scottish indie pop legends Belle and Sebastian are heading back to Australia to mark the 30th anniversary of their iconic sophomore album, If You’re Feeling Sinister.

The seven-piece will perform the record in full, alongside fan favourites, across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth this September.

Formed in Glasgow in the mid-90s, Belle and Sebastian helped define a generation of indie pop with their introspective lyrics, intricate arrangements, and subtle 60s-inspired charm.

While Britpop dominated the charts, Stuart Murdoch and co. quietly crafted a sound that was both nostalgic and radical, cementing their place as pioneers of twee pop.

If You’re Feeling Sinister, featuring tracks like ‘Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying,’ ‘Seeing Other People,’ and ‘Judy and the Dream of Horses,’ has grown into a cult classic.

Praised for its wit, melody, and literary depth, the album earned a perfect 10 in Pitchfork’s anniversary re-review and was included in Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of the Nineties and 500 Greatest Albums of All Time lists.

On stage, the band are celebrated for their mix of precision and chaos, crafting performances described as “utterly captivating” and leaving fans wanting more.

Belle and Sebastian’s 2026 Australian tour is set to be a nostalgic trip through indie history, a rare chance to hear one of the genre’s most treasured albums live from start to finish.

Tour Dates & Tickets

Presale: Wednesday 11 February, 9AM local time – Sign up here.

General on sale: Friday 13 February, 9AM local time – Tickets via Destroy All Lines.