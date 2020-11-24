Gamer girl Belle Delphine returns to YouTube after being banned for NSFW content

YouTube personality, e-girl icon, and ‘simp icon’, Belle Delphine was removed from YouTube over sexually explicit content without any prior warning.

You may remember the famous Insta-model, cosplayer, and gamer who made headlines last year after selling her own bathwater for USD 30 (41.2 AUD) on her OnlyFans page (a feat which also culminated in some of the best trolling of men the world has seen to date).

Yesterday, the British 21-year-old’s YouTube channel, which boasts a massive 1.79 subscribers, was terminated “without warning”, causing a stir on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Delphine vented frustrations at what seems to be a double standard between ‘acceptable’ and ‘unacceptable’ NSFW content, comparing her content to Cardi B’s WAP music video.

hey @TeamYouTube why was my youtube account terminated with no warning/no strikes for ‘sexual content’ when you allow and promote songs like ‘W.A.P’?

seems a lil sus https://t.co/qzn7R7CzSi — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) November 23, 2020

Speaking to fellow YouTuber Kavos, Delphine elaborated that while she knew her content was risque, she figured imposing age restrictions on the video, as well as having received no prior warnings from YouTube, meant that she wasn’t breaking any rules.

“I think it’s pretty s***ty because all the videos were kept up, just age-restricted which I was cool with so I thought it would be fine for me to post them, they went from nothing to straight up ban,” Delphine described over direct message on Twitter.

YouTube has a three-strike policy before content creators are permanently booted off the platform. However, even before the booting begins, the three strikes are meant to occur within a 90 day period of each other, and content creators are supposed to be issued a warning before any drastic measures are taken, according to the YouTube Help Community Guidelines page.

Belle Delphine is now banned for her music videos. No strikes. No warnings. Awesome YouTube. Apparently you can only have sexualized music videos if you’re part of the music industry. Fuck this website #SimpForBella cause she simped for us. pic.twitter.com/IQPLj2xYvw — 𝓦𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔂𝓜𝓪𝓬𝓢𝓱𝓸𝔀 (@WillyMacShow) November 22, 2020

However, “severe abuse” can result in a channel being banned without warning, and Delphine shared a screenshot of a message she alleges YouTube sent her which accuses her of repeatedly violating community guidelines.

“We’d like to inform you that due to repeated or severe violations of our community guidelines your YouTube account has been suspended,” the message read.

“Graphic sexual content that is meant to be sexually gratifying is not allowed on YouTube. We review educational, documentary, artistic and scientific content on a case by case basis.

“Limited exceptions are made for content with sufficient and appropriate context and where the purpose of posting is clear.”

Whoa wtf Belle Delphine is banned??? — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) November 22, 2020

Responses on Twitter varied from outright slut-shamey to quips about “YouTube-san” not liking “gamer gf content.” However, many sex workers replied to Delphine to complain about the same issue, with some claiming that they’d been singled out for their work on other platforms such as OnlyFans.

“Mine was terminated too for the same reason recently. I had make up videos, goofy videos in Flanders cosplay; no nudity at all, barely even any lingerie on there,” one user responded.

Because they know none of them did. They just discriminate against people if they realise they’re a sex worker. Doesn’t matter of their content is actually completely YouTube friendly; they don’t want that person on their platform any more. They’re disgusting. — ♥️ Nayru ♥️ top 0.6% on Onlyfans ♥️ (@NayruSuicide) November 23, 2020

This isn’t the first time Delphine has been booted off a major social media platform, after losing her Instagram account (and it’s humble 4.5 million followers) in July 2019 for also “violating community guidelines.”

However, after taking to Twitter to vent her frustrations, YouTube has now reached out to Delphine to sort out the termination.

Thanks for reaching out – mind sharing your channel URL so that we can take a look? Keep us posted! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 23, 2020

The result? Well, we can all breathe a sigh of relief, ’cause Delphine is officially back, baby!