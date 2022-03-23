Celebrated author Ben Okri has rewritten one of his most famous novels

Ben Okri, one of the most prolific writers of his generation, has rewritten his novel Starbook, with a shift in emphasis toward transatlantic slavery.

Nigerian writer Ben Okri is one of the most decorated authors and poets in recent times, having won accolades ranging from the Booker Prize to the Commonwealth Writers Prize. Despite this, it seems that even Ben Okri — a writer that has been credited with shaping African and post-colonial literature — is not free from the pangs of regret that can accompany reflecting on older work.

The rewritten novel in question is Starbook: a 2008 magical realist love story set in Nigeria. Over the past five years, Okri has been rewriting the novel, redone with a new title and cover, which is set to be released under the title The Last Gift of the Master Artists.

The particular motivation to rewrite Starbook lay in the fact that Okri now believes that he has given more emphasis to transatlantic slavery. He added changes that are “more than cosmetic,” with the newer version now showing readers a “reincarnated, more considered” narrative.

“Beware of the stories you read or tell; subtly, at night, beneath the waters of consciousness, they are altering your world.”—Ben Okri, poet and novelist (b. 15 Mar 1959) #BOTD pic.twitter.com/PdDOV8fpbf — Abhay K. (@theabhayk) March 15, 2022

“Starbook was a book that had cost me a lot emotionally. I paid a price for it, and I think it’s one of my important works,” he said in an interview with the Guardian. “But when Starbook came out, I was aware that some of the responses did not pick up on one of the key themes of the book, especially in the central passages, which are all about the slave trade to come. Reviewers are not stupid and if they’re not picking up on something, there’s a reason.”

Booker winning author Ben Okri wants to rewrite his 2008 novel Starbook,which is set just before the slave trade. A new version The Last Gift of the Master Artists will be published this summer,as the author wants to give greater emphasis to the emergence of transatlantic slavery pic.twitter.com/iyAxO7t4W8 — SteveWilson🏴#BLM #Rejoin #PR🐺 (@stevewil94) March 20, 2022

While an exact date is yet to be confirmed, The Last Gift of the Master Artists is expected to hit bookstores in August 2022.