Ben Provest captures Icelandic Solitude in ‘Trying To Be Brave’

Finding courage in a converted fish factory.

Australian artist Ben Provest is a musical architect of emotional space.

A graduate of Berklee and the VCA, his journey from touring with tribute acts to producing for peers like Nikolas Lee and Amber Scates has crystallised into a solo practice defined by cinematic folk and ambient storytelling.

His work, influenced by the likes of Ben Howard and Dustin Tebbutt, masterfully balances intimate lyricism with expansive, warm production, a skill further honed under the mentorship of film composer Christopher Young.

Provest’s music fundamentally explores the courage of honesty, a theme profoundly embodied in his latest single, ‘Trying To Be Brave,’ born from a transformative residency in the stark beauty of Iceland.

Recorded in a converted fish factory in the remote village of Stöðvarfjörður, ‘Trying To Be Brave’ is a haunting and beautiful artifact of isolation.

The track immediately immerses the listener in its world: warm, meticulously finger-picked acoustic guitar notes ripple like light on a cold fjord, while Provest’s intimate vocal delivery feels whispered directly into your ear.

The production, handled entirely by Provest on-site, is a lesson in minimalist atmosphere. Soft layers of ambient texture swell gently in the background, mirroring the vast, silent landscapes that inspired them.

The song’s lyrics are a poignant reflection on the vulnerability that surfaces in solitude. Lines about walking for exercise and inspiration along the fjord translate a specific experience into a universal feeling of seeking grounding amidst uncertainty.

The central tension, feeling simultaneously isolated and profoundly connected, is the song’s heart.

There’s no grand crescendo here; instead, ‘Trying To Be Brave’ builds its power through sustained, reflective calm, evoking the introspective clarity that comes from being removed from everything familiar.

‘Trying To Be Brave’ is an aural postcard from a moment of artistic and personal rediscovery.

It captures Provest at his most elemental, proving that his skills as a producer and composer serve one ultimate goal: to frame deeply human emotion within a soundscape as arresting as the Icelandic horizon.

It’s a compelling testament to the courage found in quiet places.