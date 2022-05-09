Benedict Cumberbatch supports Roe v. Wade on SNL

Benedict Cumberbatch took part in a few timely sketches on SNL including riffs on Roe v. Wade and Depp v. Heard.

Benedict Cumberbatch hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend as his new movie debuted around the world.

Cumberbatch appeared with a cold open straight into a sketch that commented on the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that revealed potential plans to overturn abortion rights in the US.

The actor was dressed in a 13th-century costume as he and two others debated how to govern women’s reproductive rights.

Watch the full sketch below.