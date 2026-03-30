Benson Boone announces 2026 US arena tour

Benson Boone just can’t get enough.

It might feel like Benson Boone’s tour only just finished, and that’s probably because you’re right. It did.

Just weeks off the back of his American Heart Tour, Benson’s announced the Wanted Man Tour which will see him hit a bunch of arenas this (Northern Hemisphere) summer – lucky he’s young.

The tour will see him play 33 dates across North America from July to September, including arena stops at all the big name cities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benson Boone (@bensonboone)

Tickets go on presale for registered fans at 11am EDT (2am Sydney time – yikes) on Wednesday, April 1st (no, seriously), while local and Spotify pre-sales kick off the next day.

General sale then begins at 11am EDT on Friday, April 3rd, so if you’re in the US later this year and want to see the guy behind ‘Mystical Magical’, there’s your chance.

Benson Boone the Wanted Man Tour Dates

July 7, 2026 – PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA)

July 8, 2026 – CFG Bank Arena (Baltimore, MD)

July 10, 2026 – Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

July 11, 2026 – Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

July 13, 2026 – Prudential Center (Newark, NJ)

July 15, 2026 – TD Garden (Boston, MA)

July 16, 2026 – MVP Arena (Albany, NY)

July 18, 2026 – Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)

July 19, 2026 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

July 22, 2026 – Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

July 24, 2026 – Allstate Arena (Rosemont, IL)

July 27, 2026 – Enterprise Center (Saint Louis, MO)

July 28, 2026 – BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

July 30, 2026 – Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

August 2, 2026 – Numerica Veterans Arena (Spokane, WA)

August 4, 2026 – Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA)

August 5, 2026 – Moda Center (Portland, OR)

August 7, 2026 – SAP Center at San Jose (San Jose, CA)

August 8, 2026 – Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)

August 10, 2026 – Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

August 11, 2026 – Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

August 14, 2026 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

August 15, 2026 – Pechanga Arena San Diego (San Diego, CA)

August 17, 2026 – Mortgage Matchup Center (Phoenix, AZ)

August 20, 2026 – Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, TX)

August 21, 2026 – American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

August 23, 2026 – Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA)

August 25, 2026 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, FL)

August 26, 2026 – Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

August 28, 2026 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC (Birmingham, AL)

August 29, 2026 – Simmons Bank Arena (North Little Rock, AR)

August 31, 2026 – T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO)

September 1, 2026 – CHI Health Center (Omaha, NE)

September 3, 2026 – Ford Wyoming Center (Casper, WY)