Accounting has gone the way of the travel agent — and one Aussie start up got there first

Thriday quietly automated accounting before anyone noticed — now AI is changing the industry forever

While much of the business world is still debating whether AI will replace white-collar roles, one Australian startup has already proven it’s more than possible.

Melbourne-based Thriday has spent the last few years building a fully automated financial platform that combines banking, accounting, and tax — and it’s gaining serious traction.

Unlike traditional accounting software, Thriday offers a hands-off approach where AI handles everything from expense categorisation to BAS and tax lodgment.

Business owners can submit directly to the ATO in just a few clicks, with pricing starting at $59. The service removes the need for bookkeepers or accountants for many small businesses, reducing both costs and admin time.

“The first profession to be fully disrupted by AI – it’ll be accountants. That might sound provocative but look at the numbers. Look at the product. The change isn’t coming – it’s already here.” said Michael Nuciforo, CEO and founder of Thriday.

That belief is backed by numbers. Australia currently produces fewer than 2,300 new accounting graduates each year, while the country is home to over 2.5 million small businesses. This mismatch is creating a talent shortage that’s pushing up costs and making compliance more difficult for business owners.

Traditionally, lodging a BAS through an accountant costs around $400 — not including time spent managing spreadsheets, receipts, and software integrations. Thriday’s platform streamlines the entire process. Users can track income and expenses, generate reports, and lodge directly with the ATO from within their banking dashboard.

The company’s partnership with NAB, announced last year, further integrates tax functionality into everyday business banking — a first for the sector.

Thriday’s growth has mirrored the shift in sentiment toward automation. Its customer base and revenue have increased significantly over the past 12 months, with many users citing ease of use and cost savings as key benefits.

“You don’t hire a travel agent to book a flight anymore. You don’t ring up a stockbroker to buy shares. So why are people still hiring accountants just to lodge a BAS?” Nuciforo said.

While AI disruption has been forecasted across several industries, accounting may be the first to experience large-scale change.

If Thriday’s success is any indication, that change is already well underway.