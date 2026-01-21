Here are the best new albums dropping in February

Another month, another stack of new albums worth digging into, and this one’s shaping up to be a solid one.

We’ve rounded up the best records landing across the month, from major returns to local standouts.

From J. Cole’s long-awaited swan song to a return to form from neo-soul icon Jill Scott, alongside the sharp indie-rock of Mitski and Geese, there’s plenty on offer.

Closer to home, the Australian scene is making a strong showing, from the soaring indie-pop of Meg Mac and the nostalgia-leaning revival of Last Dinosaurs and Kisschasy.

Whether you’re chasing late-night trip-hop from Eric Hilton or narrative-driven songwriting from Mitski, February’s release slate has you covered.

Joji – Piss in the Wind

The king of “sad-boy” R&B is back with his first album since 2022. It marks his first release on his new independent imprint, Palace Creek, and is expected to be a major chart contender.

J. Cole – The Fall Off

J. Cole finally delivers his seventh studio album, The Fall Off, on February 6. Originally teased years ago, the project arrives as a definitive statement from the Dreamville leader.

Across what is rumoured to be a expansive double-album format, Cole reflects on his legacy and the rap game with the technical precision he’s spent a decade perfecting.

Charli XCX – Wuthering Heights

Coming off the back of her cultural reset with Brat, Charli is shifting gears entirely.

This is her 12-track original soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

If the lead singles ‘Chains of Love‘ and ‘House’ are anything to go by, expect a moody, gothic, and slightly more downtempo electronic sound.

Chet Faker – A Love For Strangers

A major local release you’re missing. Nick Murphy is back under the Chet Faker moniker with a record that reportedly channels the moonlit, atmospheric pop of The Blue Nile.

It’s his first project as Chet Faker in four years and is highly anticipated in the Aussie scene.

Kisschasy – THE TERRORS OF COMFORT

Australian pop-punk stalwarts Kisschasy return on February 13 with THE TERRORS OF COMFORT.

It’s a high-energy homecoming for the band, arriving just as they prepare to hit the road for a massive national tour.

Expect hook-heavy anthems that grapple with the complexities of adulthood while retaining that signature energetic edge.

Jill Scott – To Whom This May Concern

Neosoul royalty Jill Scott returns with To Whom This May Concern on February 13, her first full-length project in ten years.

Backed by production from longtime collaborators like Andre Harris and features from the likes of Tierra Whack and JID, Scott brings her poetic sensibility back to the forefront of R&B.

Last Dinosaurs – WELLNXSS

On February 13, indie mainstays Last Dinosaurs celebrate a decade of their sophomore record with WELLNXSS.

This is no mere remaster – but a full reimagining of the album, featuring re-recorded versions of fan favorites like ‘Apollo’ and ‘Evie,’ alongside five previously unreleased tracks that capture the band’s evolution.

Romainie – It’s Not That Funny

Romainie steps into the spotlight on February 13 with It’s Not That Funny.

The record is a masterclass in vulnerable, self-deprecating indie-pop, blending sharp-witted lyricism with lush production that proves the Melbourne artist is one of the most exciting voices emerging this year.

Eric Hilton – A SKY SO CLOSE

Thievery Corporation co-founder Eric Hilton releases A SKY SO CLOSE on February 20.

It’s a journey into “elegant eroticism” and classic trip-hop. Across 12 tracks, Hilton weaves together sensory indulgence and midnight ragas, creating a soundscape that feels both expansive and intimately close.

Meg Mac – It’s My Party

Meg Mac’s fourth studio album, It’s My Party, drops on February 20.

The ARIA award-winner continues to push her soulful powerhouse vocals into new territories, delivering a collection of tracks that feel celebratory yet deeply personal, coinciding with a massive national theatre tour.

Foley – LIKE AN ACTRESS

Aotearoa pop duo Foley release their new EP LIKE AN ACTRESS on February 25.

Following their massive 2025, Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett lean into “rom-com-ready” vibes, blending shimmering synths and euphoric hooks that romanticize the everyday magic of new love.

Gorillaz – The Mountain

Damon Albarn’s virtual outfit returns with their ninth studio album.

It was largely recorded in India and features an eclectic mix of guests, including Johnny Marr, Idles, and Yasiin Bey.

It’s being described as one of their most experimental “world-music” fusions yet.

Buck Meek – The Mirror

Big Thief’s Buck Meek returns to his solo path on February 27 with The Mirror.

Produced with a tender power, the album finds Meek reframing the mundane through his singular, philosophical voice.

It’s a collection of songs that search for new meaning in familiar places, backed by his trademark jagged but beautiful guitar work.

Bill Callahan – My Days of 58

Bill Callahan brings the energy of his live shows to the studio for My Days of 58, out February 27.

Featuring the core band from his recent tours, the record captures a “living room vibe” – intimate, relaxed, and filled with Callahan’s wry, slice-of-life portraiture.

Geese – Live at Third Man Records

Brooklyn outfit Geese showcase their chaotic, high-wire energy with Live at Third Man Records, releasing February 27.

Captured during their ascent as one of rock’s most thrilling new acts, the live set highlights the band’s technical prowess and unpredictable stage presence.

Telenova – THE WARNING

The Melbourne alt-pop trio is finally dropping their sophomore album.

They’ve been staples on Triple J for the last year, and this record is set to solidify them as one of the country’s most polished exports.

Molly Millington – Frank Morgan

Australian singer-songwriter Molly Millington releases her debut album Frank Morgan on February 27. It’s a nostalgic, confessional record that bottles up the feeling of open-road escapism and repackages it as country-pop gold.

2charm – star scum city

Club-pop duo 2charm (featuring members of Cub Sport) drop their debut album star scum city on February 27.

It’s a transcendent dive into early-00s Eurodance and euphoric electro-pop, designed for dancefloors and emotional breakthroughs alike.

Mitski – Nothing’s About to Happen to Me

Mitski returns on February 27 with her eighth studio album, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me.

A narrative-driven project centered on a reclusive woman in an unkempt house, the album finds Mitski exploring themes of freedom and deviance through a rich, immersive musical landscape.