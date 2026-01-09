New year, new records – here are January’s must-listen albums

Another month, another stack of new albums to get lost in.

It’s shaping up to be a good one. Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up the best records landing across the month.

From The Kid LAROI’s raw, introspective pop-rap to Dry Cleaning’s jagged post-punk, there’s a bit of everything on offer. Here’s what’s spinning.

The Kid LAROI – Before I Forget



The Kid LAROI kicks off 2026 with Before I Forget, out January 9. It’s his second official studio album via Columbia Records and a sharp turn inward, born from a recent breakup and personal reset.

Across 15 tracks he grapples with love, loss and reflection, bringing in collaborators like Lithe, Andrew Aged and Clara La San for added texture.

Dry Cleaning – Secret Love



English post‑punk outfit Dry Cleaning return on January 9 with Secret Love, their third LP produced by Cate Le Bon.

Expect the band’s trademark deadpan vocals and jagged guitars, this time with a broader palette of influences pushing their sharp, wry observations into new contours.

French Montana & Max B – Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos



French Montana teams up with Max B for Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos, dropping January 9 and reviving their long‑running Coke Wave series.

The 23‑track project leans heavy on nostalgia while mixing classic Harlem rap energy with fresh production styles after years apart.

Alter Bridge – Alter Bridge



Rock stalwarts Alter Bridge drop a self‑titled album on January 9, pairing muscular riffs with reflective lyrics.

With Michael Baskette producing, it’s built to satisfy longtime fans while showcasing the band’s dynamic evolution.

Zach Bryan – With Heaven on Top

Country/folk star Zach Bryan’s January 9 album With Heaven on Top, his sixth studio record, expands his songwriting with a sprawling, narrative‑rich set (with an acoustic version also teased).

The project continues the heartfelt, earnest storytelling that has driven his rise in modern Americana.

A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb



After nearly eight years, A$AP Rocky’s fourth studio album Don’t Be Dumb lands January 16.

With an all‑star producer lineup including Pharrell, Metro Boomin and Mike Dean, early singles suggest genre‑blurring ambition and Rocky’s signature risk‑taking.

Madison Beer – Locket



Madison Beer is back with her third studio album Locket on January 16 – her first since 2023’s Silence Between Songs.

Anchored by singles like ‘Yes Baby,’ ‘Make You Mine’ and ‘Bittersweet,’ make for a the pop‑leaning set.

Ari Lennox – Vacancy



Ari Lennox’s third album Vacancy lands January 23, marking a fresh chapter post‑Dreamville with sultry R&B and soul.

Lead singles such as ‘Soft Girl Era’ and ‘Under the Moon’ hint at deeper emotional textures and silky smooth vocal delivery.

Louis Tomlinson – How Did I Get Here?



Louis Tomlinson’s third solo LP How Did I Get Here? arrives January 23, leaning into sunny pop‑rock vibes inspired by travels and growth.

Tracks like ‘Lemonade’ and ‘Palaces’ reflect a breezy, introspective turn.

Megadeth – Megadeth



Thrash legends Megadeth deliver their self‑titled 17th album on January 23, a fierce showcase of speed‑metal prowess that may well cap decades of heavy riffing and incendiary energy.

Ye – Bully



Ye’s twelfth studio album Bully finally lands January 30 after long anticipation.

Riding between the emotive edges of his earlier eras and bold new production, it features collaborations with Peso Pluma, Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla $ign, underscoring Ye’s ever‑evolving sonic vision.

Labrinth – Cosmic Opera: Act I



Cosmic Opera: Act I lands January 30, with Labrinth weaving orchestral grandeur, trap, dubstep and cinematic pop. Tracks like ‘Implosion’ point to genre‑bending experimentation anchored by heartfelt songwriting.

Cast – Yeah Yeah Yeah



Liverpool’s Cast round out January with Yeah Yeah Yeah on January 30, a punchy Brit‑pop‑inflected rock record that mashes jangly guitars with timeless hooks and reflective lyricism.

Not done yet? These are the best new singles January has to offer.