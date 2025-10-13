[gtranslate]
Sydney’s Best Gluten-Free Eats: From bougie long lunches to affordable dinner dates

by Tammy Moir

by Tammy Moir

If you’ve ever had to awkwardly ask, “Is this gluten-free?” while side-eyeing a bread basket, Sydney’s got you covered.

From fine-dining feasts to taco Tuesdays and donut dreams, the city’s gluten-free scene is no longer a sad salad affair–it’s thriving, flavour-packed, and completely coeliac-friendly.

Here’s our round-up of Sydney’s best gluten-free dining spots where you can eat, sip, and celebrate without fear of the flour.

BOTANICA VAUCLUSE best gluten free fine dining sydney

The Botanica Vaucluse

Thank you, Botanica Vaucluse, for revealing yourself as Sydney’s first 100% gluten-free fine dining restaurant.

When two chefs from Quay and Bentley take over a fully gluten-free kitchen, you know it’s serious business.

The Botanica’s new seasonal menu is lush, creative, and 100% GF–from the Glacier 51 Toothfish with smoked hock to the Stracciatella with charred greens.

Surrounded by gardens, this is farm-to-table dining with a side of serenity. Perfect for small weddings, hens’ nights, or just a bougie long lunch.

📍2 Laguna St, Vaucluse | thebotanicavaucluse.com.au

Lottie

Perched on Redfern’s The Eve Hotel rooftop, Lottie is sunshine on a plate (and in your glass).

Think kangaroo tail sope, beetroot empanadas, and three types of Margaritas–classic, spicy, and frozen coconut dreams.

Everything’s gluten-free and the vibe? Poolside glam meets coastal Mexico.

📍Wunderlich Ln, Redfern | liquidandlarder.com.au/venues/lottie

 

Vandal Taqueria

If you like your tacos bold, your margaritas punchy, and your food totally plant-powered, Vandal on Enmore Road is your new go-to.

This fully vegan taqueria dishes up creative, flavour-packed bites that just happen to be gluten-free too.

Tuesdays mean $4 tacos, but the real win is the $39 set menu — a flavour bomb lineup that never misses.

📍59 Enmore Rd, Enmore |vandalsydney.com.au

Esteban

Hidden down a CBD laneway, donned with a One Hat rating: Esteban takes Mexican dining to the next level–elegant, moody, and dripping in agave.

With kingfish ceviche topped with watermelon sorbet and a pulpo a la parilla that dreams are made of, gluten-free dining has never felt this slick.

They also do a mean Happy hour with twelve buck cocktails and nine buck tacos.

📍1 Temperance Lane, Sydney NSW 2000 Access from George St Mall |estebanrestaurant.com.au

Ragazzi & Fabbrica

If you thought gluten-free pasta couldn’t hang with the big boys–Ragazzi and Fabbrica will prove you wrong.

Their house-made GF pasta is a masterpiece of buckwheat, potato, and rice flours, available both in-house and by the gram.

Italian comfort food, minus the regret.

📍Shop 3/2-12 Angel Pl, Sydney NSW 2000 | ragazziwineandpasta.com| 101 King St, Newtown NSW 2042 ciaofabbrica.com

 

Restaurant 317

Halal, coeliac-accredited, and absolutely delicious. Parramatta’s Restaurant 317 covers every base–GF focaccia, pizza, pasta, risotto–you name it.

Expect hearty Mediterranean fare made with heart.

📍317 Church St, Parramatta | 317.com.au

Neko Neko

Vegan ramen that doesn’t miss. Neko Neko’s GF noodles and gyoza make it one of Newtown’s cutest (and safest) noodle joints.

Pair with a cold sake and call it self-care.

📍King St, Newtown | Instagram.com/nekoneko_newtown

 

Thai Pothong

A Newtown institution with a full gluten-free menu–and we mean full.

Add an equally dedicated vegan selection, authentic Thai flavours, and top-tier service, and it’s easy to see why locals keep coming back.

📍294 King St, Newtown | thaipothong.com.au

Al Taglio

Sydney’s first gourmet pizzeria doing sustainable, gluten-free pies that taste like actual Italy.

The crust? Crisp perfection. The vibe? Effortlessly cool. The flour? Fioreglut, baby.

📍102/104 Albion St, Surry Hills | altaglio.com.au

 

Johnny Gio’s

If you’re chasing the best GF base in town, and love a pizza made with Caputo Fioreglut flour, Johnny Gio’s is the one everyone raves about — a chewy, charred crust that tastes just like the real deal.

Perfect for late-night slices or a no-fuss pizza feed when you want proper comfort without the wheat.

📍Enmore, Potts Point, Waterloo, Rozelle, Neutral Bay, Bondi, Mona Vale, Ramsgate| johnnygiospizza.com.au

Sebastian Sans Gluten

Leichhardt’s fully gluten-free bakery heaven.

Croissants, sausage rolls, tarts, spinach and feta feuilette, baguettes–you name it, chef Sebastian’s nailed it.

100% GF kitchen, zero contamination fear.

📍131 Marion St, Leichhardt | sansgluten.com.au

Wholegreen Bakery

The OG of Sydney’s gluten-free bake scene.

Almond croissants, bundt cake, lamingtons–all shockingly GF and baked with love.

They even sell GF flour and run baking classes for the die-hards.

📍Various locations | wholegreenbakery.com.au

G-Free Donuts

Because life without donuts isn’t living.

G-Free is your sweet, guilt-free saviour–soft, sugary perfection without the wheat.

Once you try them, there’s no going back.

📍Pop-ups & stalls around Sydney, Marrickville Metro, Westfield Hornsby | gfreedonuts.com.au

Want more of Sydney’s best gluten-free eats? Keep an eye on Happy Mag’s food section–we’ll be the first to tell you where to eat, drink, and donut worry about gluten again.

