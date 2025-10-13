Sydney’s Best Gluten-Free Eats: From bougie long lunches to affordable dinner dates

If you’ve ever had to awkwardly ask, “Is this gluten-free?” while side-eyeing a bread basket, Sydney’s got you covered.

From fine-dining feasts to taco Tuesdays and donut dreams, the city’s gluten-free scene is no longer a sad salad affair–it’s thriving, flavour-packed, and completely coeliac-friendly.

Here’s our round-up of Sydney’s best gluten-free dining spots where you can eat, sip, and celebrate without fear of the flour.

The Botanica Vaucluse

Thank you, Botanica Vaucluse, for revealing yourself as Sydney’s first 100% gluten-free fine dining restaurant.

When two chefs from Quay and Bentley take over a fully gluten-free kitchen, you know it’s serious business.

The Botanica’s new seasonal menu is lush, creative, and 100% GF–from the Glacier 51 Toothfish with smoked hock to the Stracciatella with charred greens.

Surrounded by gardens, this is farm-to-table dining with a side of serenity. Perfect for small weddings, hens’ nights, or just a bougie long lunch.

📍2 Laguna St, Vaucluse | thebotanicavaucluse.com.au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Botanica Vaucluse (@thebotanica.vaucluse)

Lottie

Perched on Redfern’s The Eve Hotel rooftop, Lottie is sunshine on a plate (and in your glass).

Think kangaroo tail sope, beetroot empanadas, and three types of Margaritas–classic, spicy, and frozen coconut dreams.

Everything’s gluten-free and the vibe? Poolside glam meets coastal Mexico.

📍Wunderlich Ln, Redfern | liquidandlarder.com.au/venues/lottie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOTTIE (@lottie.syd)

Vandal Taqueria

If you like your tacos bold, your margaritas punchy, and your food totally plant-powered, Vandal on Enmore Road is your new go-to.

This fully vegan taqueria dishes up creative, flavour-packed bites that just happen to be gluten-free too.

Tuesdays mean $4 tacos, but the real win is the $39 set menu — a flavour bomb lineup that never misses.

📍59 Enmore Rd, Enmore |vandalsydney.com.au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌷AMIE🌷 (@our.emptyfridge)

Esteban

Hidden down a CBD laneway, donned with a One Hat rating: Esteban takes Mexican dining to the next level–elegant, moody, and dripping in agave.

With kingfish ceviche topped with watermelon sorbet and a pulpo a la parilla that dreams are made of, gluten-free dining has never felt this slick.

They also do a mean Happy hour with twelve buck cocktails and nine buck tacos.

📍1 Temperance Lane, Sydney NSW 2000 Access from George St Mall |estebanrestaurant.com.au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esteban Restaurant & Bar (@estebansydney)

Ragazzi & Fabbrica

If you thought gluten-free pasta couldn’t hang with the big boys–Ragazzi and Fabbrica will prove you wrong.

Their house-made GF pasta is a masterpiece of buckwheat, potato, and rice flours, available both in-house and by the gram.

Italian comfort food, minus the regret.

📍Shop 3/2-12 Angel Pl, Sydney NSW 2000 | ragazziwineandpasta.com| 101 King St, Newtown NSW 2042 ciaofabbrica.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragazzi (@ragazziwinepasta)

Restaurant 317

Halal, coeliac-accredited, and absolutely delicious. Parramatta’s Restaurant 317 covers every base–GF focaccia, pizza, pasta, risotto–you name it.

Expect hearty Mediterranean fare made with heart.

📍317 Church St, Parramatta | 317.com.au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RESTAURANT 317 | Parramatta (@restaurant_317)

Neko Neko

Vegan ramen that doesn’t miss. Neko Neko’s GF noodles and gyoza make it one of Newtown’s cutest (and safest) noodle joints.

Pair with a cold sake and call it self-care.

📍King St, Newtown | Instagram.com/nekoneko_newtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neko Neko Newtown (@nekoneko_newtown)

Thai Pothong

A Newtown institution with a full gluten-free menu–and we mean full.

Add an equally dedicated vegan selection, authentic Thai flavours, and top-tier service, and it’s easy to see why locals keep coming back.

📍294 King St, Newtown | thaipothong.com.au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thai Pothong Restaurant (@thaipothongrestaurant)

Al Taglio

Sydney’s first gourmet pizzeria doing sustainable, gluten-free pies that taste like actual Italy.

The crust? Crisp perfection. The vibe? Effortlessly cool. The flour? Fioreglut, baby.

📍102/104 Albion St, Surry Hills | altaglio.com.au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Taglio (@altaglio_theartofpizza)

Johnny Gio’s

If you’re chasing the best GF base in town, and love a pizza made with Caputo Fioreglut flour, Johnny Gio’s is the one everyone raves about — a chewy, charred crust that tastes just like the real deal.

Perfect for late-night slices or a no-fuss pizza feed when you want proper comfort without the wheat.

📍Enmore, Potts Point, Waterloo, Rozelle, Neutral Bay, Bondi, Mona Vale, Ramsgate| johnnygiospizza.com.au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah // SYDNEY FOODIE (@hangrysaraheats)

Sebastian Sans Gluten

Leichhardt’s fully gluten-free bakery heaven.

Croissants, sausage rolls, tarts, spinach and feta feuilette, baguettes–you name it, chef Sebastian’s nailed it.

100% GF kitchen, zero contamination fear.

📍131 Marion St, Leichhardt | sansgluten.com.au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastien Sans Gluten (@sebastiensansgluten)

Wholegreen Bakery

The OG of Sydney’s gluten-free bake scene.

Almond croissants, bundt cake, lamingtons–all shockingly GF and baked with love.

They even sell GF flour and run baking classes for the die-hards.

📍Various locations | wholegreenbakery.com.au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gluten-free Bakery & Cafe (@wholegreenbakery)

G-Free Donuts

Because life without donuts isn’t living.

G-Free is your sweet, guilt-free saviour–soft, sugary perfection without the wheat.

Once you try them, there’s no going back.

📍Pop-ups & stalls around Sydney, Marrickville Metro, Westfield Hornsby | gfreedonuts.com.au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-Free Donuts Sydney (@gfreedonutssyd)

Want more of Sydney’s best gluten-free eats? Keep an eye on Happy Mag’s food section–we’ll be the first to tell you where to eat, drink, and donut worry about gluten again.