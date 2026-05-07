Where to catch the best Live Bands in Tasmania right now

Where the amps are loud, the crowds are sweaty, and the night belongs to the band

Tasmania’s music scene has always punched above its weight.

From pub rock upstarts who went on to conquer Nashville to avant-garde sound artists performing in limestone quarries, the island has a soundtrack all its own.

And the venues? They’re as diverse as the acts that fill them, think grungy band rooms, art-fuelled nightclubs, and sun-drenched cider sheds.

Grab your earplugs (or don’t) and dive into five of the best places to catch live music across Tasmania.

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Altar Bar (Hobart)

The Vibe: Altar-ed states of dancefloor euphoria.

Tucked within the sprawling creative precinct “In The Hanging Garden,” Altar Bar is the spiritual home of Hobart’s after-dark music scene. This isn’t a sit-down-with-a-glass-of-red kind of place. It’s a rabbit-warren of performance stages, neon dance floors, and lamplit lounges designed for losing yourself until the early hours.

The programming is eclectic and fearless. On any given week, you might catch local electronic duo Sumner building a hypnotic soundscape, hip-hop artist Grace Chia spitting bars, or indie-folk favourite Emily Wurramara filling the room with her honeyed vocals.

It’s a heady haven for beat-chasers and alt-club devotees who want their live music with a side of spectacle.

Must-see: Whatever’s on the electronic or hip-hop bill, the sound system demands it.

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The Republic Bar & Café (Hobart)

The Vibe: Grungy, grassroots, and gloriously loud.

If Altar Bar is the sleek nightclub, The Republic Bar & Café on Elizabeth Street is the sticky-floor, sweat-on-the-walls rock ‘n’ roll joint that every city needs. Known affectionately as “The Repo” by locals, this place has been the beating heart of Hobart’s grassroots music scene for years.

The atmosphere is unpretentious, the crowd is passionate, and the lineup is a genuine cross-section of Tasmania’s best, from punk and indie to blues and roots.

The energy at The Repo is tangible; it’s the kind of room where you can feel the kick drum in your chest and leave with your voice completely shot from singing along. It’s loud, it’s lively, and it’s legendary.

Must-see: Any touring punk or rock act. A Wilhelm Scream played here, and the place erupted.

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Longley International (Longley)

The Vibe: The local that launched a thousand bands.

Venture about 20 minutes south of Hobart into the rolling hills, and you’ll find Longley International, a pub that proves great music isn’t confined to the city limits.

This family-run venue has spent over two decades building a reputation as a live music staple, hosting local and touring bands every Friday and Sunday afternoon.

But here’s the headline: Longley International was the launching pad for The Wolfe Brothers. Before they were auditioning for Australia’s Got Talent and rubbing shoulders with Bon Jovi in Nashville, Tom and Nick Wolfe were cutting their teeth on that very stage.

According to Tom, this is a place “where you can have some of the biggest acts in Australia one night and a fantastic local act the next”. It’s community, it’s history, and it’s still pumping.

Must-see: Sunday afternoon sessions, the quintessential Tasmanian live music experience.

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Spreyton Cider Co (Spreyton)

The Vibe: Cider, sunshine, and sweet, sweet tunes.

Head north-west, just 10 minutes south of Devonport, and you’ll find one of Tasmania’s most picturesque live music venues: Spreyton Cider Co. Set amongst lush green lawns fed by fertile volcanic soil, this apple orchard-turned-cider shed offers something the city venues can’t, alfresco atmosphere.

The calendar is stacked with Aussie acts, from The Wolfe Brothers (again, they get around) to Molly O’Brien. Grab a tasting paddle, find a spot on the grass, and let the dulcet tones of local musicians wash over you while the sun dips behind the apple trees.

It’s relaxed, it’s cruisy, and on a summer evening, there’s nowhere better to be.

Must-see: Friday night gigs, they stay open until 8pm, and the vibe is immaculate.

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Royal Oak Hotel (Launceston)

The Vibe: Classic pub, eclectic playlists.

Launceston might not have the same sheer volume of venues as Hobart, but the Royal Oak Hotel ensures the north doesn’t miss out.

This welcoming watering hole is a favourite among locals for its consistent commitment to live music across a diverse range of genres.

Whether you’re after rock, blues, or something a little more alternative, the Royal Oak delivers.

It embodies everything great about Tasmania’s pub music scene: friendly faces, affordable drinks, and bands that play because they love it.

Must-see: Their regular live music nights, check ahead, but expect anything from blues guitarists to indie four-pieces.