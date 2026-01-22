Here are the best new movies streaming in February

Romantic remakes, high-stakes heists, and the movies worth watching this month

Get ready for a mix of heartfelt romance, high-octane action, and prestige drama hitting all our favourite streaming platforms this month.

From the long-awaited live-action reimagining of a DreamWorks classic to star-studded heist thrillers and gripping docos, February’s lineup is designed to keep you glued to your screen.

With Mason Thames leading the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban facing off in The Bluff, there is no shortage of star power.

Whether you’re looking for a Valentine’s date night flick or a gritty crime saga, here is what’s worth queueing up this month.

Copshop (Re-Streaming)

Streaming February 1, Netflix

Joe Carnahan’s neon-soaked, high-intensity thriller returns to Netflix. Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo face off in a small-town police station that becomes a bloody battleground between a professional hitman and a double-crossing con artist.

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Streaming February 6, Hulu

A star-studded musical adaptation of the classic novel/film. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Diego Luna, this version leans into the theatricality of the story, following two prisoners in an Argentinian jail who escape their reality through Hollywood-inspired fantasies.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision

Streaming February 6, Prime Video

Narrated by Kate Winslet, this landmark documentary offers an intimate look at King Charles III’s lifelong environmental philosophy. It’s a beautifully shot, thought-provoking examination of nature and sustainability that arrives just in time for global climate discussions.

Splitsville

Streaming February 6, Hulu

A sharp-witted romantic comedy starring Adria Arjona and Dakota Johnson. When a couple decides to divorce, they navigate the hilariously messy world of “conscious uncoupling” through their shared friend group–proving that breaking up is just as complicated as falling in love.

Queen of Chess

Streaming February 6, Netflix

A gripping documentary following the rise of a Hungarian prodigy as she attempts to conquer the male-dominated world of international chess.

It’s an inspiring, tense look at the psychological warfare played out on the board.

How to Train Your Dragon (Live-Action)

Streaming February 10, Netflix

The beloved scales-and-fire saga gets a stunning live-action makeover. Starring Mason Thames as Hiccup and Gerard Butler returning (this time in the flesh) as Stoic the Vast, this reimagining promises to bring the soaring heights of Berk to life with cutting-edge visuals.

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

Streaming February 13, Netflix

For those looking for a mix of heart and humor, Tyler Perry’s latest follows a protective father on a chaotic cross-country journey to visit potential universities with his daughter.

A lighthearted family watch for the mid-month break.

The Orphans

Streaming February 20, Netflix

For fans of emotional, “small-town mystery” dramas, this Netflix original follows a group of siblings reunited by a tragedy at their childhood home, only to realize the “accident” may have been part of a decades-old cover-up.

Firebreak

Streaming February 20, Netflix

This high-concept sci-fi thriller stars John Boyega in a near-future setting where two best friends discover a corporate conspiracy that controls the city’s water supply.

It’s being described as a “propulsive, neon-soaked” action flick.

The Bluff

Streaming February 25, Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as a former female pirate in the 19th-century Caribbean whose secret past catches up with her when her family is threatened.

Expect brutal action and high-seas tension in this gritty survival thriller from director Frank E. Flowers.

Man on the Run

Streaming February 27, Prime Video

A fascinating new documentary for music buffs.

This film follows Paul McCartney in the immediate aftermath of the Beatles’ breakup, chronicling the formation of Wings and his struggle to find his creative voice again in the early ’70s.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Streaming February 28, Netflix

The newest chapter in the dinosaur saga arrives on Netflix to close out the month. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, this entry focuses on a specialized team racing to secure DNA from the world’s three largest remaining dinosaurs.

It’s the blockbuster event of the month for home viewers.

