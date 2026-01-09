Here are the best movies streaming this month

Rose Byrne’s Raw Drama, Kiernan Shipka’s Cult Thriller, and the Movies Worth Watching This Month

Get ready for a mix of ’80s and ’90s nostalgia, rom‑coms, gripping dramas, action‑packed thrillers, and family fun hitting all our favourite streaming platforms this month.

From Rose Byrne and A$AP Rocky leading A24’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, to Rihanna lending her voice to Smurfs, Kiernan Shipka on a lean ’80s‑set rescue mission, and Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Steven Yeun scheming in The Rip, these are just a few of the faces making January’s streaming lineup unmissable. Here’s what’s worth queueing up this month.

People We Meet on Vacation



Streaming January 9, Netflix

Emily Henry’s bestselling romance comes to life in this effervescent Netflix original about two best friends whose decade‑long summer trips make one thing obvious to everyone but them — maybe they’re meant to be more than friends.

Stone Cold Fox



Streaming January 9, Netflix

A lean ’80s‑set action thriller with Kiernan Shipka on the hunt to infiltrate a cult‑like commune to rescue her kidnapped sister — expect punchy pace and retro vibes.

The Rip



Streaming January 16, Netflix

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite in this high‑stakes action thriller about Miami cops whose discovery of a big cash stash sets off a tense web of betrayal and violence.

Licorice Pizza (Re‑Streaming)



Streaming January 16, Netflix

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar‑nominated coming‑of‑age charmer returns to Netflix this month — sun‑drenched, quirky, and unforgettable.

Barron’s Cove



Streaming January 1, Paramount+

A gritty crime drama where a grieving father takes justice into his own hands after the system fails him — tense, emotional and thought‑provoking.

Smurfs



Streaming January 16, Prime Video

The family‑friendly animated romp featuring Rihanna’s voice joins Prime Video’s roster — fun, colourful and light‑hearted viewing for all ages.

The Wrecking Crew



Streaming January 28, Prime Video

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa headline this action‑packed conspiracy story about half‑brothers forced together by a mysterious death and buried secrets.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You



Streaming January 30, HBO Max

Rose Byrne delivers a powerhouse performance in this critically acclaimed drama about a mother pushed to the brink — raw, heartrending and unforgettable.

La Grazia



Streaming January 23, Mubi

Paolo Sorrentino’s latest, starring Toni Servillo, examines moral choices at the end of a presidential term — a beautifully layered Italian film that rewards patient viewers.

