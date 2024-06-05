[gtranslate]

Real Estate: Daniel

Produced by Daniel Tashian, Daniel reflects the band’s ability to take their music seriously while maintaining a playful spirit. The band released a stunning set of singles in the lead up, “Haunted World” and “Water Underground,” the latter featuring stars from the 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

Recorded during a lively nine-day session at RCA Studio, Daniel showcases Real Estate’s signature sound elevated by Tashian’s influence. The album’s 11 tracks blend the band’s early uninhibited wonder with mature perspectives, highlighted by tracks like “Flowers” with its Nashville-inspired licks.

Lyrically, and sonically, there is lot to love about this gem.

REAL ESTATE
DANIEL 

Girli: Matriarchy

Alt-pop sensation Girli unveils her boundary-defying album, Matriarchy. This record marks a new era for Girli, showcasing her full creative control.

Opening with the self-love anthem “Be With Me,” all the way to the focus single ‘Feel My Feelings, ’ Matriarchy is brimming with introspection, and relatable themes of self-doubt, inner drama and being overwhelmed by emotion.

Girli describes herself as “the queen of overthinking,”  and offers up a generous and candid glimpse into her life. Matriarchy solidifies Girli as a cult figure and LGBTQIA+ ambassador, and above all else, an accomplished musician.

 

GIRLI
MATRIARCHY 

Faye Webster: Underdressed At The Symphony

Faye Webster’s highly anticipated fifth album, Underdressed at the Symphony, was well worth the wait. The album features previously released singles “Feeling Good Today,” “Lego Ring (ft. Lil Yachty),” “But Not Kiss,” and “Lifetime.”

Webster’s new songs delve into emotional intimacy, blending desire and comfort with hyper-specific imagery. Her trademark pedal steel, cinematic string arrangements, and unpredictable elements like vocoder create a unique sound.

This album is sublime, and complete indie pop perfection at its best.

FAYE WEBSTER
UNDERDRESSSED AT THE SYMPHONY  

Khruangbin: A LA SALA

Khruangbin have dropped their first album, A LA SALA, in over four years. Produced by Steve Christensen, A LA SALA is a sonic journey, one that encourages listeners to penetrate the self, connect to the surrounding world, and craft their own life experiences.

With its sultry guitar and airy vocals, this album feels like a warm summer afternoon. The opening track, “Fifteen Fifty-Three” begins with the gentle hum of crickets, an electric buzzing so familiar to the sound of heat. “Fifteen Fifty-Three” is warm and electrifying, setting the mood perfectly for the next twelve tracks that take listeners on a journey outside of themselves.

In A LA SALA, the trio pushes the boundaries of what we know psychedelic R&B to be.

A LA SALA
KHRUANGBIN  

Adrianne Lenker: Bright Future

Adrianne Lenker returns with her latest album Bright Future, a beautiful combination of delicate vocals and intimate lyricism so unique to Lenker’s sound.

The album opens with “Real House”, guiding us gently into the next twelve tracks with a sombre yet warm piano solo. “Do you remember running?” Lenker asks us, singing softly, calling us back to a time where it was all so much simpler.

It’s raw, it’s playful, it’s simple, yet so complex. “Now 31 but I don’t feel strong.” Lenker gives us an album that feels like home, putting words to the grief that is coming into adulthood still searching for the wonder that once came so naturally.

Bright Future is a gift to us all. The result of what happens in the studio when you let it all out without any expectations.

BRIGHT FUTURE
ADRIANNE LENKER  

Waxahathchee: Tigers Blood

Waxahathchee finds her voice on her latest album, Tigers Blood, an alt-country blend of strong vocals and raw lyricism that have cemented this album as one of this year’s landmark releases.

Tracks like “3 Sisters” and “365” create an intimacy with listeners unlike anything Katie Crutchfield has released before.

The rawness of “365” tells a breathtaking story of self-acceptance and forgiveness amidst addiction. With its hushed instrumentation, a spotlight shines directly on Crutchfield’s strong yet soft vocals – a testament to what the album is all about.

The lead single, “Right Back to It”, is the first love song Crutchfield says she has ever written. A duet with MJ Lenderman, the harmonies on this track sound as gentle as love itself.

TIGERS BLOOD
WAXAHATHCHEE 

Peter Bibby: Drama King

Australian working-class wordsmith Peter Bibby drops his fourth album, Drama King, on Spinning Top Records. Produced by Dan Luscombe (Tropical Fuck Storm, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Drones), Drama King delivers an unfiltered peek into Bibby’s world – from chaotic late-night pub scenes to introspective reflections.

The opener, “The Arsehole,” kicks off with candid lyrics and wobbly riffs, while tracks like “Feels” and “Fun Guy” highlight Peter’s evolution as a songwriter.

Bibby’s gritty authenticity, rooted in Perth’s punk scene, cements his status as a working-class hero and fiercely independent artist.

DRAMA KING
PETER BIBBY

Grandaddy: Blu Wav

Grandaddy returns with their new studio album, Blu Wav. Jason Lytle, a prolific storyteller, draws inspiration from nature’s overwhelming beauty and life’s mundane yet memorable moments. The album title Blu Wav is a literal mash-up of “bluegrass” and “new wave,” offering a unique sound conceived as Lytle drove through the Nevada desert.

Envisioning a blend of bluegrass waltz and new wave electronics, Lytle adds dense synthesizers to sweet, simple lyrics. The album features the lo-fi lushness and psychedelic orchestration Grandaddy is known for, with Lytle’s first venture into true country, highlighted by pedal steel on seven of its 13 tracks.

BLU WAV
GRANDADDY

Tom Odell: Black Friday

Tom Odell’s latest album, “Black Friday,” isn’t your typical feel-good record. Instead, it delves into personal struggles with vulnerability and a push for unfiltered authenticity. But within this melancholic exploration lies its brilliance.

Odell exhibits emotional depth by confronting anxiety, self-doubt, and societal pressures with unwavering honesty. Tracks like “Answer Phone,” “Black Friday” and “The End” resonate deeply, creating a powerful emotional narrative.

The unproduced and unpretentious production choices amplify the intimacy of the songwriting, transforming the rawness into a felt experience rather than just auditory.

Despite its dark themes, the album transcends being a personal narrative; it becomes a mirror reflecting universal struggles with mental health and self-discovery.

BLACK FRIDAY
TOM ODELL

Arcadia: STUMPS

Sydney’s indie rockers, STUMPS, deliver “Arcadia,” an album that’s equal parts danceable, introspective, & downright addictive.

Seamlessly blending Talking Heads-esque grooves, and The Beths’ thoughtful lyricism, the trio creates a unique sonic experience across 12 tracks. Tracks like “Serotonin” and “Dose” are infectious earworms, while introspective moments in “Life’s Moving Past You” and playful nods in “David Byrne” add depth.

Lead single “Cyanide” marks a thematic departure, injecting weightiness into its introspective atmosphere. Produced by Fletcher Matthews, “Arcadia” explores a diverse sonic landscape, from indie sleaze to pulsating dance beats.

Frontman Kyle Fisher describes the album as a walk home after the best night of your life, capturing moments of beauty and gratitude – and he nails it.

ARCADIA
STUMPS

 

 

Peacemaker: Vera Sola

Branded as the ‘lost love child of Leonard Cohen and Nancy Sinatra,’ Sola Vera aka Danielle Aykroyd, transcends folk-noir, evoking the spirits of Nick Cave and Patsy Cline. A departure from her isolated debut, “Shades,” the new album is a grand, orchestral journey through the American landscape, recorded in Nashville with a collaborative approach.

Her voice, likened to PJ Harvey at her most intense, takes center stage, embracing newfound strength. Influenced by Antonín Dvořák’s ‘New World Symphony,’ the arrangements are bold and cinematic, blending orchestral elements with punk-inspired vigor.

Despite a four-year journey marred by personal turmoil and the pandemic,  Vera Sola transforms darkness and difficulty into a profound musical experience, embodying the album’s title as a true peacemaker.

The ultimate irony lies in the name itself, referencing the Colt Single Action Army, the original “Instrument of War” that tamed the American West—a poignant reflection of the album’s thematic complexity and personal significance.

PEACEMAKER
VERA SOLA

 