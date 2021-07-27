Happy’s Best New Books of 2021 (26th July – 1st August)

Akwaeke Emezi – Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir

From the author of Death of Vivek Oji and Pet comes one of the most anticipated memoirs of the year. Delivered in epistolatory form, it has already garnered the praise of contemporary luminaries, such as Roxane Gay. Straddling the world of the divine and the earthly, Dear Senthuran marks an unforgettable non-fiction debut from this acclaimed author. And though it ostensibly addresses questions of identity, it reveals so much more.