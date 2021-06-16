Happy’s Best New Books of 2021 (13th June – 19th June)
Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, these are the best new books that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!
Bri Lee – Who Gets to be Smart
From the author of Eggshell Skull — an unflinching personal account of a journey in the Australian legal system — comes an equally provocative exposé. Who Gets to be Smart interrogates the elitism that pervades education, shedding light on a system that entrenches intergenerational class boundaries. The institutions that have the power to shape the future for many young people are called to account by one of Australia’s most gifted young writers.
Aunty Patsy Cameron and Lisa Kennedy – Sea Country
Brimming with life from Lisa Kennedy’s illustrations and collages, this children’s picture book traces the story of Aunty Patsy Cameron’s family’s life on Flinders Island. A rich, cultural homage is unfurled by Cameron — a descendent of Tasmania’s Pairebeene Trawlwoolway clan. Young and old readers will be immersed in the life of the island and the rhythms of its seasons.
Joshua Coombes – Do Something for Nothing
Do Something for Nothing highlights the power of a single, simple act of generosity. When Joshua stepped out of his London salon and onto the streets, he had no idea that he was starting a revolution. The #DoSomethingForNothing movement has an exceedingly profound message at its core and this book will give you ample inspiration to make your own contribution.
Paolo Baron and Ernesto Carbonetti – Jim Lives
From the creators of Paul is Dead comes another tantalising rock ‘n’ roll conspiracy. What if Jim Morrison never died and was living in Italy? With a bewitching plot from the pen of Paolo Baron and mesmeric artwork by Ernesto Carbonetti, you’ll have more fun than you thought possible chasing after this incarnation of the Lizard King.
Andrew McCarthy – Brat
Andrew McCarthy is best-known these days as a director and travel writer. His entreé into the world of celebrity, however, came in the ’80s as a member of the Hollywood Brat Pack. The movies he starred in as a youngster have become pop-culture touchstones and Brat is a no-holds-barred memoir of that pivotal era. Told with wisdom, wit, and bracing honesty.
Brendan James Murray – The School
How many of us can claim to accurately recall the rhythms of life at school? Writer and teacher for more than a decade, Brendan James Murray, knows it better than most. In The School, he invites readers into the halls of a public high school to explore its life cycle for a year. A moving portrayal of the lives of teenagers and those whose calling it is to inspire and educate them.